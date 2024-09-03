How to buy Oasis tour tickets: Prices, dates and resale information

They're back: Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform as Oasis for their first live gigs in 16 years next summer - Simon Emmett/Fear PR

After 16 years spent languishing in the memory as Britain’s former biggest band, Oasis will officially reunite to perform in stadiums and parks across the country next summer.

Liam and Noel Gallagher have apparently resolved their decade-long feud, buried the hatchet and decided to treat millions of music-lovers to a show they’ll never forget.

We’re yet to find out who else will definitely join the Gallagher’s next summer, but rumours suggest that bassist Gem Archer, drummer Chris Sharrock and lead guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs will return to playing with the band.

The reunion has seemingly excited the entire country, meaning tickets are in huge demand. From where to buy them to how much they cost, here’s everything you need to know about buying tickets – and securing your spot in the front row to scream along with Live Forever or Rock ‘n’ Roll Star with Manchester’s favourite warring brothers.

Oasis reunion tour dates

The tour kicks off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4 – just one week after Glastonbury, which sent the rumour mill into overdrive before the band’s official account confirmed they would not be appearing on the Pyramid Stage – for two nights, with the band then set to perform at Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park. International dates will follow later in the year. On August 29, three more dates were added at Heaton Park on July 16, Wembley on July 30 and Edinburgh on August 12.

July 2025

4 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11 – Manchester, Heaton Park

12 – Manchester, Heaton Park

16 – Manchester, Heaton Park

19 – Manchester, Heaton Park

20 – Manchester, Heaton Park

25 – London, Wembley Stadium

26 – London, Wembley Stadium

30 – London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

2 – London, Wembley Stadium

3 – London, Wembley Stadium

8 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16 – Dublin, Croke Park

17 – Dublin, Croke Park

'This is it, this is happening'

Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (🇮🇪8AM IST / 🇬🇧9AM BST)

Dates:

Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas…

Oasis stadium capacities for concerts

London’s Wembley Stadium, recently host to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, is the largest stadium on the reunion tour with a capacity of 90,000. Other major venues include Croke Park in Dublin with a capacity of 82,000, Manchester’s Heaton Park holding 80,000, Principality Stadium in Cardiff which can accomodate up to 74,500. Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, which can hold around 67,000 attendees, is the smallest venue on the tour.

How much are Oasis tickets?

The Heaton Parks gigs in Manchester cost £148.50 for general admission standing, with hospitality packages starting from £268.50. At Wembley, standing tickets are £151.25 (with fees) while seat prices range from £74.25 to £206.25. There will also be hospitality packages on offer at Wembley (cost on inquiry).

Tickets for Cardiff started at £73 for seats and £150 for standing; Edinburgh tickets were £74 for seats and £151 for standing; and the Irish leg at Croke Park started at €86.50 (£72.96) plus booking fee.

But those prices turned out to be merely a starting point. There has been widespread fury over the introduction of ‘dynamic pricing’ in the general sale, which meant some fans were asked to pay more than double the face value price by Ticketmaster once they reached the purchase page – having already spent hours on Saturday in the virtual queue, which was plagued by technical issues. Tickets for the Heaton Park date, which were £148.50 face value, went up to almost £350 under the dynamic ticketing system, which is introduced by artists and ticketing companies in response to increased demand. Other artists who have opted to use dynamic pricing include Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter.

Where can I buy Oasis tickets?

Those who were successful in the ballot will have received information about a pre-sale on Friday August 30. The remainder of the tickets went on sale from 8am (Ireland) and 9am on Saturday (for the UK).

Tickets for Oasis Live ’25 were made available for purchase from Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours, and See Tickets on Friday August 30 (pre-sale) and August 31 (general sale). Many fans faced problems throughout the sale including websites crashing and being kicked out of the Ticketmaster queue after being mistaken for bots.

What's the story morning glory? Tickets for @oasis are on sale at 09:00 today right here >>

How many Oasis tickets can I buy?

The maximum number of tickets available to one person to buy is four.

How can I buy Oasis tickets on resale?

Oasis released a statement on X warning fans that Oasis Live ’25 tickets can only be resold “at face value” on Ticketmaster and Twickets. Oasis has said that tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters.

🚨Please note, Oasis Live '25 tickets can only be resold at face value via @TicketmasterUK and @Twickets!

Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters.

Who is supporting Oasis?

As yet, we don’t know for certain. But everyone will want a piece of this tour; nabbing a support slot could make any new band or artist coming up in Britain at the moment. So who are the contenders? Indie bands Fontaines D.C. and Catfish and the Bottlemen have been dealt the unfortunate hand of having their own outdoor (in Finsbury Park) and stadium gigs (at Tottenham Hotspur) clash with Oasis, so they’re out; but Stockport outfit Blossoms – whose gig this weekend at Wythenshawe Park had one of the teasing dates pop up on screen – are surely nailed on. Elsewhere, rumours range from Kasabian, Richard Ashcroft and Cast to Liam’s son Gene’s band, Villanelle. Social media users have also suggested that Noel’s professed admiration for Irish hip hop outfit Kneecap could secure them a spot at Croke Park.

Who’s in the band?

Again, we don’t yet know who’ll definitely be joining the Gallaghers on stage. But our critic, Neil McCormick, has some thoughts. “It is not going to be the lineup that first rocked Britain,” he writes, “though perhaps rhythm guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs (who frequently appears onstage with Liam) might find a role. Drummers Tony McCarroll and Alan White both fell out of favour, whilst original bassist Paul McGuigan has stayed out of the music business since quitting Oasis in 2002.

Liam Gallagher on stage with guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs in 1997 - AP

“Most likely replacement guitarist Gem Archer and session drummer Chris Sharrock will reappear, who both currently play in Noel’s High Flying Birds but also played in Liam’s post-Oasis band Beady Eye. Will Noel’s long-serving sideman Russell Pritchard be recruited on bass, or will Andy Bell (currently back leading his own admired Britpop era band Ride) return?”

The Sun reports that Bonehead will indeed join Liam and Noel on stage – and also that organisers are preparing to announce even more dates, once the first run has sold out.

This piece will be updated with new information