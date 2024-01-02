When to buy travel insurance and what to know before you purchase a policy

CBC

New "Yukon" signs will be greeting people entering the territory in 2024. The territorial government is doing away with nine of the wooden place markers that have welcomed visitors along the Yukon's highways and outside the Whitehorse airport since the mid-90s, and replacing them with a modern design.The new signs, according to government tender documents seeking a contractor to make and install them, will be approximately three-and-a-half metres tall, featuring four jagged, overlaid panels. "Yu