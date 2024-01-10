Buyers avoiding Mattawa affordable housing complex

Rosemount Valley Suites has not sold yet, and Mattawa is bracing for rising interest rates.

The municipally owned building at 231 Tenth Street is a 29-unit complex providing affordable housing for seniors. Purchased in 2019, the municipality spent two years converting the building to housing, and in May of 2022, the building was officially opened.

This past August, council deemed it was time to sell the asset, but assured residents the apartments would remain affordable. At that time, Mayor Raymond Bélanger explained “that was always the plan” to sell once the project was completed.

However, “there has been limited interest by parties” considering purchasing the property, noted interim Chief Administrative Officer and Treasurer Paul Laperriere. “Nothing formal has come forward.”

There is a $5.6 million dollar loan the town took on to make the renovations to the property. Laperriere reminded council that the interest is flowing at a rate of 3.39 per cent. “Right now, we’re paying $191,261 a year in interest.”

The loan comes up for renewal in June 2027, Laperriere said. He predicted that with a rate of 7.5 per cent – “as an example” – the annual payment will be $481,405 over 25 years. For perspective, that number represents 12 per cent of the municipal tax levy.

“We need to find a buyer,” the CAO said. With interest rates set to rise upon renewal, Rosemount Valley Suites may be a hard sell to the private sector given its affordable housing mandate. As such, municipal staff will consider options for the building, including trying to find a not-for-profit to operate the facility, or designate a certain percentage of units as market rentals while keeping some as affordable units.

Staff will investigate and bring all options to council for discussion.

