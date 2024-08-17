Buying Beverly Hills Cancelled at Netflix After 2 Seasons

Buying Beverly Hills’ deal with Netflix has fallen through: The real estate-centered reality show starring Real Housewives husband Mauricio Umansky has been cancelled after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed. According to our sister site Deadline, who first broke the news, the decision to cancel came down to “the viewing numbers versus the cost of production.”

Debuting in November 2022, Buying Beverly Hills revolved around high-end real estate firm The Agency and its co-founder and CEO Mauricio Umansky — who was introduced to reality TV audiences as the husband of Kyle Richards on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Along with tours of lavish L.A. homes, the show also featured the other agents and staff at The Agency, including Mauricio’s daughters Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky. Season 2 added another of Mauricio’s daughters, Sophia Umansky, as a prospective agent.

In Season 2, which premiered in March, the real-life drama between Mauricio and his wife Kyle spilled over onto the show, with Mauricio and Kyle sitting down for tough conversations with Farrah, Alexia and Sophia after their split became public.

The cancellation caps Buying Beverly Hills’ run at a total of 18 episodes. Will you miss keeping up with the Umanskys? Hit the comments below to share your reaction to the news.

