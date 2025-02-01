Buzzard trapped in net prompts wildlife plea

A wildlife expert has issued a plea to gardeners and sports clubs over their use of "lethal" netting.

Jon Beresford, of Brinsley Wildlife Rescue in Nottinghamshire, said they had recently treated two birds that had become dangerously tangled.

A buzzard is recovering after being cut free of a goal net, and a heron died after being trapped in a garden - and these were just the latest examples.

Mr Beresford said animals could be fatally injured very quickly and asked people to either remove nets when not in use or consider whether they were actually necessary.

Mr Beresford said the buzzard was brought in over the weekend.

"Because it was goal netting, it was quite coarse, not like thin garden netting, and he did not suffer lacerations

"There is some damage to his feathers, so we have put him in an aviary where he can stretch and preen.

"If this is enough to let him fly, he could be released in two or three weeks, but if he needs to moult [to grow new feathers], he could be with us for several months," he said.

Fox cubs

But Mr Beresford felt this was just one example of a wider issue.

He said: "Wildlife being caught in netting is quite a common problem, there are not many weeks go by without some animal coming in.

"We've had birds, we've had deer, and last year we had five fox cubs, and all had been caught in garden netting.

"Garden netting is very fine, they get caught, they panic, and they fight, and then it strangles, and it also amputates.

"Garden netting, in particular, is absolutely lethal for wildlife."

And he had a message for those who put out netting to take their responsibilities seriously.

"In a sports setting, when the match has finished, put the nets away, it's that simple.

"In a garden, be very careful where you are putting that netting and think 'do I really need it?' because even if you are checking it every day, it is often too late."

