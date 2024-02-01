BuzzRx offers free prescription savings cards, coupons, and a free mobile app

Reuters

(Reuters) -Microsoft beat market estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday, as new artificial-intelligence features helped attract customers to its Azure cloud service as they built out their own AI services. But Microsoft shares were down 1% after-hours as investors absorbed news about rising costs to develop these AI features. Microsoft, in collaboration with ChatGPT creator OpenAI, has pushed chatbots into its core products such as its Office software and Bing search engine over the past year, attracting business customers eager to try the tech industry's next breakthrough.