This Buzzy New Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Hulu Right Now

“Say Nothing” is currently one of the most popular shows on Hulu, according to the platform’s public ranking system.

The new FX historical drama is an adaptation of journalist and writer Patrick Radden Keefe’s 2018 bestseller, which was recently named one of The New York Times’ best books of the 21st century. “Say Nothing” dives into the story of the Troubles in Northern Ireland with a focus on some of the key figures and the 1972 murder of Jean McConville.

The show, which premiered on Nov. 14 to mostly positive reviews from critics, stars Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe, Anthony Boyle, Josh Finan and Maxine Peake.

Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Netflix, Apple TV+ and Peacock.

“The Day of the Jackal” premiered on Peacock on Nov. 14 with the simultaneous release of the first five episodes.

Based on a 1971 novel by Frederick Forsyth, the British political thriller stars Eddie Redmayne as a ruthless assassin and Lashana Lynch as the MI6 agent investigating him. New episodes will be released on Thursdays until Dec. 12.

“Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking” is the third most popular show on Max at the moment.

Hosted by “Harry Potter” actors James and Oliver Phelps, the new Food Network competition series premiered on Nov. 14 and features guest appearances from other stars from the film franchise, including Evanna Lynch and Bonnie Wright. The show invites teams of pastry chefs and cake artists to create show-stopping confections inspired by the famous magical series.

The most popular show on Apple TV+ is “Silo,” which returned for a second season on Nov. 15.

Starring Rebecca Ferguson, the dystopian drama is based on a series of novels about a post-apocalyptic community that exists in a giant silo extending 144 floors below the ground. The cast also includes Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common and Tim Robbins.

The top show on Netflix right now is “Cobra Kai” following the release of Part 2 of the sixth and final season on Nov. 15.

Starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, the series is a sequel to the original “Karate Kid” films, set more than 30 years after the events of the first movie. The third and final sequence of five episodes will drop in February.

