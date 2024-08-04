Byron Donalds: Trump's comments on Harris' race 'a side issue'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., a prominent ally of Donald Trump, on Sunday dismissed the recent controversy over the former president's comments on Vice President Kamala Harris' race.

Donalds engaged in a testy interview with "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos over comments Trump made at the National Association of Black Journalists conference last week in which he falsely said that Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, only recently began to identify as Black.

"She is biracial. She has a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, she's always identified as both. Why are you questioning that?" Stephanopoulos asked Donalds on Sunday.

"Well, George, first of all, this is something that's actually a conversation throughout social media right now. There were a lot of people who are trying to figure this out. But again, that's a side issue, not the main issue," Donalds said, pivoting to Harris' record in President Joe Biden's administration.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

