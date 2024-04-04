Byron Morton weather April 4
While a portion of Canada and the U.S. will end up with a clear view of the solar eclipse, the most ideal spots have shifted since our last look. Odds have changed to favour some areas while others could be sitting in the dark, but without the view
A spring storm bringing heavy, wet snow swept through Quebec overnight, knocking out the lights for nearly 300,000 Hydro-Québec customers and shuttering schools in multiple areas. All schools under the English Montreal School Board, the Lester B. Pearson School Board and the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board are closed due to a mixture of snow and power outages. Some schools under the Riverside School Board in Longueuil are also closed due to power outages. As of Thursday morning, Hydro-Québec wa
A potent spring storm will likely cause travel headaches for Ontario motorists on Wednesday and Thursday, thanks to a blast of blustery winds, drenching rains and a swath of heavy snow
Scientists discovered the pregnant sea creature off the coast of New Zealand.
Wind, rain and wet snow has taken out power to nearly 50,000 customers in the Ottawa-Gatineau area and closed some schools in western Quebec.Snowfall warnings and other weather alerts remain Thursday morning for most of the region.More than 25,000 Hydro-Québec customers didn't have power as of about 6:30 a.m. About 23,000 Hydro One customers in eastern Ontario were in the same boat.Some schools in the Centre de services scolaire au Coeur-des-Vallées are closed because they don't have power: écol
Photos show the struggling animal off the coast of the United Kingdom.
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s premier has responded to a challenge from the prime minister to submit an alternative to the federal carbon pricing program. Tim Houston's “Still Better Than a Carbon Tax Plan” summarizes the steps his government has taken so far to battle climate change. The document includes his government’s previously released plans for coastal protection, climate change, clean electricity and green hydrogen. He submitted the plan to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a letter dated Marc
“Many thanks to the farmer for doing the right thing.”
HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked Taiwan Wednesday morning, killing nine people, stranding dozens at quarries and a national park, and sending some residents scrambling out the windows of damaged buildings. The quake, which injured more than 1,000, struck during rush hour and was centered off the coast of rural, mountainous Hualien County, where some buildings leaned at severe angles, their ground floors crushed. Just over 150 kilometers (93 miles) away
Heavy snow is expected across Alberta with some regions expecting near 50 cm by Friday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Weather Alerts warn of the risk of power outages as winds gust to 80 km/h Tuesday. Localized flooding with heavy rain before changing to snow. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details and timing.
A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on Japanese islands. Television footage showed buildings in the city of Hualien shaken off their foundations. Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 7.5.
A North Atlantic right whale was found dead over the weekend about 80 kilometres off the coast of Virginia. According to the New England Aquarium, the whale known as "catalog #1950" was last spotted mid-February off the coast of Florida. She was documented by aerial surveys and listed as being healthy, alongside her newborn calf. But something happened during the whale's annual migration to northern waters. This photo shows the now-deceased right whale with her calf on Jan. 11, off the coast of
STORY: Taiwan's biggest earthquake in at least 25 years killed at least nine people and injured more than 900. Some buildings tilted at precarious angles in the mountainous, sparsely populated county of Hualien, near the epicenter of the 7.2 magnitude quake, which struck just offshore at about 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) and triggered massive landslides.The quake hit at a depth of 15.5 km (9.6 miles), just as people were headed for work and school, setting off a tsunami warning for southern Japan and the Philippines that was later lifted.
Mountain lion attacks remain almost surprisingly rare, but two recent dramatic incidents have shone a spotlight on the precarious human/lion balance, writes Sheila Flynn
A wintry end to a potent week of storms across southern Ontario, with some wet snow resulting in slower travel and power outages early Thursday
When a once-“frozen” piece of chromosome thawed, here’s what happened.
Wintry weather is in no hurry to leave the East Coast, with another messy system en route to disrupt travel and likely power, too, this week.
Heavy snow, strong winds, and a messy mix will blanket the Maritimes for the remainder of the week. Details with meteorologist Kevin MacKay.
CALGARY — To get an idea of the financial toll extreme weather is taking on this country's agriculture industry, look no further than the government of Saskatchewan's books. The prairie province had forecast a more than $1 billion surplus for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, but fresh budget documents released last month show that surplus has completely evaporated, leaving Saskatchewan with an approximate $482 million deficit for the year instead. The reason for this dramatic reversal? In