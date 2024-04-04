Byron Morton weather April 4

CBC

A North Atlantic right whale was found dead over the weekend about 80 kilometres off the coast of Virginia. According to the New England Aquarium, the whale known as "catalog #1950" was last spotted mid-February off the coast of Florida. She was documented by aerial surveys and listed as being healthy, alongside her newborn calf. But something happened during the whale's annual migration to northern waters. This photo shows the now-deceased right whale with her calf on Jan. 11, off the coast of