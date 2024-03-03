Bystanders Help Foil Liquor Shop Robber in Canberra Suburb

Police in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, have thanked the public after tips led to the charging of Mitchell Jacka, who attempted to rob a liqour shop on February 16.

Footage from the incident shows Jacka walking into The Bottle-O in Mitchell, north of Canberra.

He can be seen threatening the person behind the counter with a knife before leaning over and grabbing handfuls of stock.

According to ACT Policing, the shopkeeper was injured while climbing over the counter to seek help, as seen in the footage.

Another nearby shopkeeper and other bystanders stepped in to engage with Jacka, police said.

He eventually dropped the stolen items and fled the scene.

Jacka was located on March 1 and charged with a series of offences including aggravated robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, ACT Policing said. Credit: ACT Policing via Storyful