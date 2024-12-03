Bystanders rescue victim who drove off West Cliff in Santa Cruz

Associated Press

The ashes of a big-eyed, brown and white puppy named Lisa that died last week in a plane crash in New York's Catskill Mountains were being delivered Sunday to the family of the animal rescue pilot who lost his life trying to give the dog a chance at a new one. Leah Kim, the 16-year-old daughter of volunteer pilot Seuk Kim, 49, said the family came up with the idea for the memorial flight as a way to complete her father's mission with the rescue group Pilots n Paws and to ensure Lisa finally had a home. Seuk Kim had taken off Nov. 24 from Maryland on a mission for the rescue organization Pilots n Paws, en route to Albany, New York.