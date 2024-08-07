Bystanders Watch in Shock as Fire Brings Down Construction Crane in Vancouver

Bystanders watched in shock as an intense building fire in Vancouver, British Columbia, caused a construction crane to collapse on Tuesday, August 6.

Footage recorded by Samson Gabriel Kahle Dryden shows the blaze near West 41st Avenue and Collingwood Street.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Chief Karen Fry said units from several departments were attending the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Fry said firefighters were “working extremely hard to protect neighboring structures” with “multiple fires at the same time from embers”.

The cause of the blaze was not reported. Credit: Samson Gabriel Kahle Dryden via Storyful

