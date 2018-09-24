BYU Mascot Cosmo the Cougar Loses the Head, Shattering Long-Held Illusions

The mascot for Brigham Young University’s football team shattered some long-held illusions during a game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on September 22.

Footage recorded by BYU student Katrina Marsden shows team mascot Cosmo the Cougar performing a front-flip for the crowd gathered to watch the Cougars take on McNeese State. However, mid-flip, Cosmo’s head came off.

“This is worse than finding out Santa isn’t real…. my entire life is a lie,” Marsden tweeted about the gaffe. The clip gained traction after her brother Kyle shared it to his Twitter account. Credit: Katrina Marsden via Storyful