C of E schools tell teachers they might be breaking law by denying pupils can change sex

Bath and Wells Multi Academy Trust runs 42 primary schools

A group of Church of England schools told teachers that they would probably be breaking the law if they said a person cannot change their biological sex.

The Bath and Wells Multi Academy Trust, which runs 42 primary schools, said defining sex as immutable was “damaging” and likely to breach the Equality Act, despite legal rulings to the contrary.

The Trust’s policy on transgender pupils also stated that girls who did not want to share changing rooms with boys who said that they were trans should be moved to a different facility.

It comes after The Telegraph revealed that up to three quarters of schools are misrepresenting equality laws.

An analysis of more than 600 policies showed teachers are being told to transition children as young as four without their parents’ knowledge and to allow them to sleep in dormitories and use toilets that match their “gender identity”.

Many policies remain in place despite long-awaited draft government guidance published in December which states that schools should not accept all requests to social transition and should involve parents in any decision that is made.

Next week, the Cass review into gender identity services for children, which has promised to consider the “important role of schools”, is expected to be published. The interim report warned that changing a child’s name and pronouns is “not a neutral act”.

The Transgender Pupils Policy from the Bath and Wells Multi Academy Trust (BWMAT), which is part of the Diocese of Bath and runs schools across Somerset, shows that teachers and parents were warned against questioning controversial trans ideology.

It states: “Everyone has the right to their own beliefs whether based in faith or another philosophical system, but it is the position of our Trust that the expression of the belief that sex and gender are unchangeable, when heard or seen by pupils, colleagues, parents, carers and other visitors to our schools, is damaging to those affected by gender dysphoria.

“Such expression is likely to amount to breach of the Equalities Act according to recent legal judgement.”

The policy does not identify which legal judgement it is referring to. It was updated in November 2021, months after a judge had ruled that such gender-critical beliefs were protected by law, in a case brought by Maya Forstater.

After a legal victory, Maya Forstater is now an activist, running a group called Sex Matters - Maya Forstater

The document remained in place despite a number of rulings which confirmed legal protections for those who express the belief that sex cannot be changed and state that preventing expressing those opinions could amount to direct discrimination.

It has been removed by BWMAT in recent weeks after a concerned member of the public wrote to the school saying it breached equality laws. It is still available on one school website.

Ms Forstater, now CEO of Sex Matters, which on Friday was officially registered as a human rights charity in order to campaign for clarity on sex in law, policy and language, said: “It is shocking that this policy, which undermines safeguarding and breaches the Equality Act, was agreed by a Multi-Academy Trust.

“It looks like it was written by an activist based on ideology, but the responsibility for this, as with all the trust’s policies, lies with the CEO and the board. There should be an investigation into how they adopted such a dangerous, irrational and legally illiterate position.”

‘Strive to use preferred pronoun’

Parents, staff and volunteers at BWMAT schools were told they should create a “gender neutral environment”, “allow the pupil to self-describe” their identity and “strive to use the preferred pronoun” for a person.

In PE there “should be few, if any, issues regarding participation in the sports of their true gender”, it said.

Any advantage or physical risk biological males have over girls should “be managed properly within the lesson context rather than by preventing young Transgender people from participating”, it added.

Pupils should be able to access toilets and changing rooms that match their “gender identity” and “no pupil shall be required to use” a single-stall toilet such as a disabled toilet if they don’t want to, the trust said.

It gives an example of a parent complaining: “My daughter doesn’t want a boy changing next to her, what if he looks at her body?”

“In this scenario it would not be appropriate to remove the trans person from the changing rooms if a concern is raised by a parent or carer,” teachers were told.

“In this situation, it would be far more appropriate to look at offering an alternative changing arrangement for the child who feels uncomfortable around the trans person.

“A Human Rights response would be to state that although the individual in question may have the body of a boy, they are in every other respect a girl and as such have the right under the Equality Act to change with the girls and to be treated fairly as such.”

The Equality and Human Rights Commission issued guidance two years ago which clarified the law, stating that trans women can be excluded from female-only changing rooms if it “is a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim” such as protecting privacy and dignity.

The BWMAT policy has emerged after The Telegraph revealed that a CofE primary school in the south east of England allowed a 4-year-old boy to join as a girl.

‘Not being trans is not protected’

The CofE’s guidance for schools on bullying, titled “Valuing All God’s Children’, which includes a foreword by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, states: “The protected characteristic of gender reassignment only works one way – not being transgender is not a protected characteristic.

“Consequently schools can make adjustments to meet the needs of a trans pupil without being accused of discriminating against non-trans pupils.”

Nick Fletcher MP said that teachers struggling to navigate a complex area have too often turned to activists’ groups like Stonewall and Mermaids for advice.

“There are bad actors out there who are pushing their own agenda,” he told The Telegraph. “We should be taking trans ideology out of schools and only speaking to pupils about their biological sex.

“If the law was changed then teachers would have no choice, the Government would be the one that they blame. The Government should be the backbone to say ‘no, we are not doing this anymore’.

“If there is an 11-year-old who is struggling and you drop a seed into their mind it can cause damage for decades, so we need to act and we need to act now.”

A BWMAT spokesman said: “After being made aware that an out-of-date version of our Transgender Inclusion Policy remained on our website and that of our schools, we removed the document and advised all our schools to do likewise.

“We apologise for any confusion caused. Publication of an up-to-date document had been delayed as we were aware that Government guidance was due to be published shortly.

“The Government guidance will be reflected in the policy, as will our commitment to the wellbeing of every child, in every school in the Bath and Wells Multi Academy Trust family.”