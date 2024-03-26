C-K native Ashley Renders takes on role as Economic Development Officer

Chatham-Kent's own Ashley Renders has embraced a pivotal position as the Economic Development Officer, FLiCK Liaison, signalling a promising stride towards establishing the region as a hub for the film industry.

In her new capacity, Ashley will delve into extensive research and exploration to uncover Chatham-Kent's potential as a coveted destination for filmmakers. With her recent return to her hometown, Ashley brings a wealth of experience from years of involvement in film and production, spanning domestic and international projects over the past decade.

Among Ashley's notable contributions to the film industry is her involvement in acclaimed productions such as "LONGING" (2023), featuring Richard Gere, and "PRISCILLA" (2023), directed by Sofia Coppola, among others.

She expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity to contribute to her hometown's economic growth. Ashley remarked, "I'm thrilled to bring my experience in the international film industry back to my hometown. Chatham-Kent has so much potential, and I'm eager to uncover new economic opportunities for our community and to help highlight everything that our beautiful region has to offer."

The FLiCK initiative (Filming Locally in Chatham-Kent), introduced in July 2023, aims to provide comprehensive support services to film production companies, including assistance with location scouting, permit acquisition, and access to local talent, crews, and equipment.

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter