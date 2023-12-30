C-K Police Blotter: From Counterfeit Money to Public Intoxication

The Chatham-Kent Police have arrested a man involved in counterfeit money and four others for being involved in various crimes.

Counterfeit Money Case Leads to Arrest

The Chatham-Kent Police have arrested a 36-year-old man involved in a counterfeit money case at Dominos in Wallaceburg. The incident, captured on video surveillance, showed the suspect using counterfeit money twice to make purchases. A local bank confirmed the counterfeit nature of the money. After missing a court appearance and a subsequent warrant issued, the suspect was apprehended on King Street in Wallaceburg on December 27, 2023. He now faces two counts of possessing and uttering counterfeit money. He is scheduled for a new court date on January 29, 2024.

Break-and-Enter Arrest on Murray Street

In a separate incident, a 53-year-old Chatham man was arrested for break-and-enter. On patrol on Murray Street in Chatham, officers recognized and arrested the man, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants. He faces charges of break-and-enter, theft over $5000, and theft under $5000 and was held pending a bail hearing.

Intimate Partner Violence Leads to Windsor Man's Arrest

A 47-year-old Windsor man was arrested following a disturbance on George Street in Ridgetown. He was charged with assault, uttering threats, and mischief after a verbal argument with a victim escalated to physical assault and property damage. The man was released with conditions, and a court date was set for February 5, 2024.

Youth Charged with Mischief

A mischief investigation on Delaware Avenue in Chatham led to the arrest of a 14-year-old Blenheim youth. Surveillance footage captured the youth kicking a door before fleeing. He was found to be in violation of a curfew condition and was arrested on December 26, 2023. The youth faces charges of mischief and failing to comply with an undertaking, with a court date set for January 8, 2024.

Public Intoxication at Erie Street South and Middle Line

A 38-year-old Chatham man was taken into custody for public intoxication after police responded to a report of suspicious activity at the intersection of Erie Street South and Middle Line in Merlin. Found crawling in the middle of the intersection and unable to care for himself, the man was held at police headquarters until sober and issued a Provincial Offences Notice.

Break-and-Enter at Tilbury's Tim Hortons

In an unrelated event, a break-and-enter occurred at the Tim Hortons in Tilbury, where an unknown suspect or suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Chatham-Kent Police are actively handling these cases, demonstrating their commitment to community safety and law enforcement in the region.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter