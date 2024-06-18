Céline Dion and Son René-Charles Pose Together at N.Y.C. Premiere for “I Am: Celine Dion ”Documentary

The legendary singer is mother to sons René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13

Cindy Ord/Getty René-Charles Angélil and Céline Dion, June 2024

Céline Dion brought a special date for the New York City premiere Monday night — her eldest son, René-Charles Angélil!

Dion and René-Charles arrived at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center for the New York premiere of her documentary I Am: Celine Dion on June 17.

Cindy Ord/Getty René-Charles Angélil and Céline Dion

While walking the carpet, the singer, 56, wore a cream monochromatic look, with a long-sleeved lavallière blouse and a floor-length silk skirt. Her 23-year-old son wore a classic black suit and tie with a white collared shirt underneath for the special event.

Related: Céline Dion Makes Triumphant First Red Carpet Return Since Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis: See Her Look

Dion, 56, recently told PEOPLE about how her sons René-Charles, 23, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, keep her going amid her health journey with stiff-person syndrome.

"I barely could walk at one point, and I was missing very much living. My kids started to notice. I was like, 'OK, they already lost a parent. I don't want them to be scared,'" she said.

Her husband and their father, René Angélil, died from throat cancer in 2016.

Related: Céline Dion Gives 'Raw' Look at Her 'Life-Altering' Illness in I Am Documentary Trailer: 'I'm Ready Now'

"I let them know, 'You lost your dad, [but] mom has a condition and it's different. I'm not going to die. It's something that I'm going to learn to live with,” she continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her documentary, which was directed by Irene Taylor, “gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness,” according to an official synopsis.

“Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.”

Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in August 2022, and shared the news about her health journey that December.



Related: Céline Dion Sang During First Public Appearance in 3½ Years Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis (Exclusive)

The "Power of Love" singer's diagnosis heavily impacted her life. She had to cancel tour dates and take on an intense treatment plan that included medication, immune therapy, vocal therapy and physical rehabilitation five days a week.

Dion also told PEOPLE about how much she misses performing for her fans. "I miss my fans tremendously. It's a partnership. What I give, they give it back by their emotion that I see in their faces with their smiles, with their tears," she said in June.

"The curtain opens, and I feel the adrenaline. It's pretty amazing after how many years that every time that curtain opens, I still feel that."

I Am: Celine Dion hits theaters on June 25.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.