C.P. Crane Plant to become 85 acres of green space
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced plans Monday to preserve 85 acres of the former Charles P. Crane grounds as waterfront park space. The acquisition was approved unanimously in early September and is supported by $10 million in Maryland's Program Open Space grant funds. Along with those funds, Baltimore County received a $1.6 million federal earmark and $1.25 million in state capital grants for support post-acquisition park-related improvements.