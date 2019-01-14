Côte Saint-Luc wants agglomeration council to nix support for Tour de l'Île unless it backs charities

Vélo Québec's Tour de l'Île attracts tens of thousands of participants, when — for one Sunday each June — streets along a 25- to 100-kilometre route on the island of Montreal are closed to traffic for cycling enthusiasts.

Some Montreal motorists hate it, because so many roadways on the island are blocked to traffic while the event is underway.

Montrealer Murray Levine has a different beef: for nearly 30 years, the charity activist has chastized organizers of the event for not making raising money for charities a key part of the event.

Côte Saint-Luc city Coun. Mike Cohen agrees with Levine.

Cohen successfully pushed a resolution through council just before the winter holidays that calls on the Montreal agglomeration council to stop supporting the Tour de l'Île unless it becomes a fully charitable event.

"I'm not dreaming in technicolour. With Valérie Plante as the mayor, a cyclist, I don't think she is going to do anything to disturb this event, even though I wish they would make it go on the Gilles-Villeneuve circuit," Cohen told CBC Montreal's Daybreak Monday.

"I don't think a bunch of cyclists should hog our roads and prevent people from getting to hospitals and blocking people from going to different parts of the city."

Cohen said the annual event would be much more tolerable if it were a formal fundraiser that partners with non-profit organizations.

"I would be able to sit there, when I am completely blocked in traffic, and say, 'OK, well at least it is going to this charity,'" Cohen said.

A similar event in New York City, the Five Boro Bike Tour, raises about a million dollars for charity every year.

Côte Saint-Luc's resolution calls on Vélo Québec to make it a fundraising event, he explained, while asking the agglomeration council to stop spending the $500,000 or so that it invests in the event every year in extra policing and other expenses.

Côte Saint-Luc doesn't allow Tour de l'Île to cross its territory, but some of the city's tax dollars get funnelled into the event inadvertently, said Cohen.

He hopes other municipalities on the island of Montreal will follow his city's example.

Cyclists free to fundraise, says Vélo Québec

Vélo Québec declined to be interviewed by CBC, but, in a statement, the organization said participants are allowed and encouraged to raise money for a charity of their choice on their own.

Also, Vélo Québec will donate the equivalent of 15 per cent of a group's registration fees to a charity of its choice. Registration is free for kids 12 and under and ranges from $10 to $80 for teens and adults.

The organization has not profited from the event in recent years, it said in its statement, but when it has in the past, that money has gone toward promoting cycling.

Long-time lobbyist 'pleased' with resolution

Vélo Québec's effort to encourage charitable support doesn't go far enough, said Cohen.

It would be more effective, he said, to choose a handful of charities every year that automatically receive a portion of registration fees or receive money from participants who collect pledges.

That's what Levine has been pushing for since 1991. He helped Cohen write Côte Saint-Luc's motion.

