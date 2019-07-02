CAA Sports Acquires International Football Agency Base

Click here to read the full article.

CAA Sports, a division of entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency, has acquired Base Soccer Agency, a move that further expands its global representation of sports talent. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Established in 1997 by Leon Angel, Base is a full-service football agency, representing and dealing with more than 300 international football players, coaches, and world-leading managers, both on and off the pitch, including Premier League stars Kyle Walker, Fred, Danny Rose, James Maddison, Davinson Sanchez, Aaron Lennon, Ashley Young, and Nathaniel and Trevoh Chalobah. Base is also a leading agency in women’s football and represents four players on England’s World Cup squad, including Fran Kirby and Georgia Stanway.

Led by Angel and player agent Frank Trimboli, Base has 60 employees headquartered in London, and is supported by consultant offices throughout Europe, South America, Australia, Asia, and North America.

“Leon and Frank are world class agents and business executives, who, throughout the past two decades, have built Base into one of the foremost international football representation firms in the U.K.,” said Michael Levine, Co-Head, CAA Sports. “Frank, Leon, and their team work collaboratively, providing best-in-class service to their clients worldwide, and we are confident they will play an integral role in the continued global growth of CAA Sports.”

CAA Sports agents and executives operate on five continents, and have orchestrated more than $33 billion in client revenue-generated transactions, according to the company. It’s total on-field contract value under management exceeds $9.3 billion.

Continuing its longstanding partnership with Polaris Sports, Gestifute’s commercial arm, CAA Sports jointly represents the marketing rights for many world class football players and coaches, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho, James Rodriguez, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Dele Alli, and Renato Sanches. The agency also represents such global sports talent as Nico Rosberg, Daniel Ricciardo, Shohei Ohtani, Dwyane Wade, Zion Williamson, and Carmelo Anthony.

“We are delighted to be joining forces with CAA Sports and we feel that, together, Base and CAA Sports will become an even more dominating force in football representation and trading,” said Angel. “Base’s reputation as a leading agency has been built on its ability to deliver the best deals for our clients whilst always maintaining trust and integrity. We feel that with the extra resources at our disposal we will be able to deliver more for our clients together with CAA Sports.”

