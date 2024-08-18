Cabinet ministers accepted hundreds of thousands in union donations before striking pay deals

Sir Keir Starmer's top team has received almost £500,000 in donations from unions over the past five years - Joe Giddens/PA

Cabinet ministers accepted hundreds of thousands of pounds in union donations before reaching pay deals with the public sector.

Sir Keir Starmer’s top team have accepted a total of £480,030 in cash and donations in kind from the party’s union backers since 2019.

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, has already announced inflation-busting pay rises for millions of public sector workers since Labour took office last month.

Teachers and nurses are in line for a 5.5 per cent pay boost, while prison service workers and senior NHS managers will see their pay increase by five per cent.

Train drivers have also been offered a bumper pay rise of 14 per cent over three years.

The recommendations are drawn up by independent pay boards but it is ultimately Ms Reeves who has the final say.

Analysis of the MPs’ register of financial interests shows Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, has received £14,286 in support from unions in the past five years.

This included £3,143 from Unison given to cover the costs of printing campaign leaflets.

Unison voted for strike action two years ago over the Government’s four per cent pay offer at a time of soaring inflation, which stood at just under 11 per cent when the submission was made.

Thousands of its members have taken part in strikes that have affected the NHS.

Christina Mcanea, the general secretary of Unison, said in December 2022 it was not the fault of ambulance unions if patients died during a series of nationwide strikes.

Louise Haigh, the Transport Secretary, has received a total of £24,289 in union support since 2019.

More than £12,000 of this sum was donated either to her local party or indirectly via the central party by the GMB union in January 2020.

Train drivers’ pay races away

Ms Haigh said the Government is putting “passengers first” with its offer to train drivers, whose pay will have grown at double the rate of teachers, doctors and soldiers since 2011.

A total of £10,040 in indirect donations from the GMB union has been made to Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary.

Ms Cooper was the chairman of the Commons home affairs select committee at the time the donations were made.

Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, received £310 from the Association of School and College Leaders in April to cover the cost of hotel rooms for its annual conference.

She also had a drinks reception sponsored by the Community trade union, and has received a total of £3,495 in donations in kind in the past five years.

More than half of Labour MPs took union cash to fund their general election campaigns, analysis by the Daily Mail found.

Of the 404 Labour MPs, 213 took a total of £1.8 million from unions since the general election was called in May.

Senior Conservatives have accused Labour of being in thrall to the unions, whose backing has traditionally been central to the party’s finances.

Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, last week claimed the generosity of public sector pay offers showed the Government prioritised its union “paymasters” over national security.

Unions are already urging Sir Keir to cut workers’ hours and make industrial action easier, noting that British employment laws are “significantly weaker” than elsewhere in Europe.

Labour was contacted for comment.