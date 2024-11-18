How are are cabinet ministers likely to vote on assisted dying?

The private member’s bill introduced by the Labour MP Kim Leadbeater that would legalise assisted suicide for people who are terminally ill with less than six months to live will get its first Commons vote on 29 November.

As it is a free vote, there is no government position. Cabinet ministers have been asked to stay neutral, although they can confirm previously stated views if directly asked. This is what we know about the cabinet’s likely stances.

Voting no

Wes Streeting

The most vocal cabinet opponent of the idea – to an extent that has annoyed some colleagues and other MPs who support the bill. While he voted for assisted dying in 2015, the health secretary is expected to vote against it this time.

He has expressed worry about people feeling coerced into dying, and said better palliative care could be a solution. He also suggested that assisted dying could use up NHS resources, requiring cuts elsewhere – something vigorously disputed by others.

Angela Rayner

The deputy prime minister voted against changing the law in 2015 and her view is not believed to have changed. She has not said anything publicly during the current debate.

Shabana Mahmood

The justice secretary has expressed views against assisted dying, and voted against it in 2015. She said earlier this year: “I don’t intend to support it in the future … I feel that once you cross that line you’ve crossed it for ever. If it just becomes the norm that at a certain age, or with certain diseases, you are now a bit of a burden … that’s a really dangerous position to be in.”

Bridget Phillipson

The education secretary voted against assisted dying in 2015, and said on Monday that she was likely to do the same again. She told Sky News: “It’s for individual members of parliament to decide what they believe is best. This is a very sensitive issue. It’s difficult for everyone. As you say, back in 2015 I voted against that legislation, and I haven’t changed my mind.”

Jonathan Reynolds

The business secretary said in October that he was still against assisted dying, having voted against it in 2015. “I would really worry about how we would protect vulnerable people from that,” he said.

Likely/possible no

David Lammy

The foreign secretary voted against the assisted dying bill in 2015. Last year he spoke on his LBC show about feeling “torn” because of his strong Christian faith. “I’m worried that we start somewhere and that it sort of ends up leading to legalised murder,” he said. “I’m just worried that certain types of people might find themselves encouraging others to help them go, not because they want to go or should go but more because of the financial burden.”

Yes

Ed Miliband

The energy secretary was one of the first cabinet ministers to confirm he would vote for assisted dying after it was confirmed a bill would be brought forward. He told ITV: “I think the current situation is rather cruel, actually. I think people having control over their own life and their own death is something that is the right thing to do. Obviously there have to be proper safeguards and I understand the concerns of some people on these issues, but my personal view will to be vote in favour of this bill.”

Liz Kendall

The work and pensions secretary said last week that she backed the change, telling the BBC: “Yes, I will be voting for the bill.” She went on: “I’ve always believed in giving people as much choice and control as possible, and with all the right safeguards which this bill has, I believe it’s a really important step forward on such a difficult issue, giving people that choice and control.”

Lisa Nandy

Nandy, the culture secretary, was one of the first cabinet members to back the bill, saying she supported a change to the law despite agreeing with Streeting that palliative care provision should be better. She told the BBC: “I’ve just seen too many examples of people who have no choices and no dignity at the end of their lives. And I think the current system is unsustainable.”

Peter Kyle

The science secretary voted for assisted dying in 2015 and gave a strong speech in favour of changing the law. He said at the time: “In the most profound moment in everyone’s life, the moment of death, we have no control at all. For those in the knowledge of their imminent death, I think this is wrong.”

Hilary Benn

The Northern Ireland secretary has voted for assisted dying in the past and still holds views in favour of changing the law.

Likely/possible yes

Keir Starmer

The prime minister voted to allow assisted dying when it last went before the Commons in 2015. Last December he confirmed this was still his view, saying: “I personally do think there are grounds for changing the law. Traditionally this has always been dealt with through a private member’s bill and a free vote, and that seems appropriate to me.”

Speaking en route to the G20 summit this week, Starmer confirmed he would vote but declined to say how, saying it was “very important we maintain neutrality”.

Louise Haigh

The transport secretary has indicated she will back the bill, as she did in 2015. She told Sky News on Sunday: “I am still considering. It’s a matter of public record that I voted in favour last time and that is where I am leaning, totally honestly. But I am really conscious that there are concerns, particularly from disabled advocacy groups and concerns around palliative care. So I am considering that.”

Pat McFadden

The Cabinet Office minister supported assisted dying in 2015 but has not been drawn on his position since.

Lucy Powell

The leader of the House of Commons voted for changing the law in 2015. Separately, she has sought to assure MPs that Leadbeater’s bill will receive proper scrutiny in the Commons, saying: “As it’ll be the first item of business on 20 November, it is highly likely that the second reading debate will last for the full five hours. This is comparable or longer to any other bill, perhaps longer. Should the house agree to a second reading, it would then be considered in committee for likely several weeks.”

Jo Stevens

The secretary of state for Wales voted for changing the law in 2015, but has not commented thus far.

Not known/undecided

Rachel Reeves

The chancellor is undecided and has not previously voted on the issue. She told the Times earlier this year: “I haven’t made up my mind about assisted dying. I would need to give it more consideration. I can understand why people would want it … My worry would be that people would feel under pressure: ‘I’m no good for anybody; people would be better off without me.’ That would worry and scare me, so I’d want to make sure that the right safeguards were in place.”

More recently, she said of Leadbeater’s bill that she would be “looking at all the evidence ahead of the vote in parliament”, declining to say how she might vote.

Yvette Cooper

The home secretary was absent for the vote on assisted dying in 2015 but voted in favour of a different bill in 1997, and has not commented about the current bill.

John Healey

The same as for Cooper – the defence secretary missed the 2015 vote, supported the bill in 1997, and has yet to comment this time.

Steve Reed

Reed, the environment secretary, also did not vote in 2015, and has not publicly expressed a view this time.