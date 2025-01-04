Cadre of councils issue more Asbo-style bans than police forces

Doncaster council’s ‘engagement officers’ issued more than 500 orders banning people from public spaces last year

A tiny band of council officers have issued more Asbo-style bans than some of Britain’s biggest police forces, The Telegraph can reveal.

Doncaster council’s “engagement officers” issued more than 500 orders banning people from public spaces over the course of the year.

In comparison, the Metropolitan Police, Britain’s largest force, issued 522 such bans over a similar period and South Yorkshire Police – covering the same area – issued only 263 orders.

The use of “dispersal orders” are normally reserved for police forces but Doncaster council is one of a handful of authorities allowed to give its officers similar powers using Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs), which were designed to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Campaigners have called on the council to reconsider its use of dispersal powers, saying that they represent a “very serious restriction” and does not take into account issues such as freedom of speech.

According to a briefing on the issue by the Manifesto Club, a civil liberties group: “The power to bar people from a public space such as a city centre is a very serious power, which should be used rarely if at all.

“If somebody is committing a crime, they should be arrested and charged; if they have not committed a crime, they should be allowed to remain.

“The dispersal power certainly should not be invoked by red-jacketed council officers, who suspect that you might be about to annoy somebody.”

Hiring more officers

Doncaster council’s website shows a team of 10 engagement officers and the authority is currently advertising for a further five officers to address anti-social and “unseemly” behaviour in the city centre.

The advert states that they are trying to recruit “local people who know the city and want to help it reach its full potential”.

Applicants are required to have “excellent communication skills” and must “like the outdoors and being highly visible on the street”.

It is one of 28 local authorities known to have granted its officers the power to issue dispersal orders.

Under the PSPO, the current prohibition states: “No return within 24 hours if asked to leave. No person shall, after being requested to leave by an authorised officer due to them behaving in a manner causing or likely to cause harassment, alarm, distress, nuisance or annoyance to any person within the city Centre without reasonable excuse, remain or return to the city Centre within a period of 24 hours.”

Offences covered by the PSPO include loitering and tampering with parking equipment as well as drinking and begging.

Data obtained by the Manifesto Club using Freedom of Information (FOI) laws shows that Doncaster issued 504 dispersal orders using PSPO powers in 2023.

A breach of the order is a criminal offence which can lead to a fine of up to £1,000.

A similar FOI request to police forces, covering the year to July 2023, shows that under anti-social behaviour powers, a separate 11 police authorities – representing around 30,000 officers – together issued a total of 509 dispersals.

The only forces to respond to the FOI who issued more dispersal orders than Doncaster were the Met at 522 dispersals, Hampshire at 990, Northumbria at 833, and Norfolk at 753.

‘Very serious restriction’

Josie Appleton, the director of the Manifesto Club, said: “The power to bar people from public spaces represents a very serious restriction on their freedom and ability to go about their daily lives.

“It’s outrageous that a small group of council officers are excluding such large numbers of people from a city centre, on such flimsy grounds.

“Almost anyone could fall foul of these officers – and the PSPO doesn’t include protections for rights of assembly or freedom of speech, or people’s need to access work or services. We urge the council to reconsider its PSPO and introduce greater protections for residents’ basic liberties.”

Doncaster council did not respond to a request for comment.