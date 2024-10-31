Caesars Superdome sends giant friendship bracelet to Indianapolis to use for Taylor Swift shows
Caesars Superdome sends giant friendship bracelet to Indianapolis to use for Taylor Swift shows
Caesars Superdome sends giant friendship bracelet to Indianapolis to use for Taylor Swift shows
The Rhode founder welcomed her baby son earlier this year with husband Justin Bieber
The Queen of Pop says she flew home from Paris to cast her vote in the 2024 presidential election
The late night host made the case against Trump using the former president's own words.
The former president nearly slipped as he tried to climb into the vehicle.
The "Daily Show" correspondent hit the road to mix with the MAGA crowd one more time before the election.
Jared Kushner has dished on his family’s plans should Donald Trump be elected to a second term in the White House. In a rare interview with The New York Times, the former president’s son-in-law said he and Ivanka Trump’s departure from political life will remain in place even if Trump wins next week. “We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him,” Kushner said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”
The lyric choice is "peak MAGA," said one critic.
Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational when she shared a glamorous video wearing just a robe. See video.
"Please don’t make me bounce on it. I have low iron and arthritic knees."
Martha Stewart has written thousands of recipes, but she told Business Insider these are the five dishes everyone should learn to make.
The actor said the concert was "one of the best things I’ve seen/heard/felt"
Olivia Rodrigo appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a Ludovic de Saint Sernin SS25 red hot leather mini dress that was laced together.
In Netflix's eye-opening documentary, Martha Stewart sets the record straight on her rocky marriage with ex-husband Andy Stewart
It doesn’t matter if you want to call it a hate rally or a Nazi rally or an authoritarian Lollapalooza. Doesn’t matter if you want to call the speakers unhinged or ill-mannered or fascistic. I don’t care what you call the Trumpian spectacle that unfolded at Madison Square Garden this weekend. In this, the blessedly final week of the 2024 presidential campaign, that rally was only the latest s--t stain in a decade-long political career rooted in scapegoating and fear-mongering. After a decade of
The couple and their seven kids dressed up as Where's Waldo
The two had a tense interaction about Parker Bowles's affair with then-Prince Charles.
I don't think I can ever un-know these facts now. 😳
The former president’s second son said the Duke of Sussex had ‘gone off the deep end and it’s sad to watch’
Henner may have a photographic memory, but Hough found new ways to keep throwing her off.
Former GOP operative turned MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace told Seth Meyers she “hates the gaslighting of MAGA” Tuesday night on Late Night, but that Donald Trump’s supporters do it because “they think it’s worth it.” “If this man swaying for 39 minutes floats your boat, knock yourself out,” she told Meyers, “but if you’re gonna watch it and I know from the people I used to try to win over on Twitter, they watch—it was 39 minutes,” she continued, referencing the ex-president’s extended dance party d