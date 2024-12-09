Cafe partially collapses as fire engulfs building

The fire has swept through The Gorge Cafe on South Street and spread to two neighbouring buildings [Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue]

About 50 firefighters are tackling a fire at a cafe in Dorchester which has caused the building to partially collapse.

The fire broke out at The Gorge Cafe on South Street shortly after 03:30 GMT.

The blaze had also spread into the roof spaces of two neighbouring properties, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

No injuries have been reported, but a number of local residents have been moved to a safe place and those living nearby have been urged to keep windows and doors closed.

The cafe on South Street has partially collapsed amid the blaze [Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue]

The fire service said electricity supplies had been cut to South Street and parts of Trinity Street which both remain closed.

A spokesperson said: "There is also an impact on water pressure, so we are using water carriers to try to minimise this.

"We expect this incident to affect the town centre for some hours, and apologise for the inconvenience caused."

The cause of the fire is not yet known but an investigation will be carried out when it is safe to do so, the fire service added.

You can follow BBC Dorset on Facebook, X, or Instagram.

External Internet links