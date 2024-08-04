Cafe and supermarket burnt out during night of disorder in Belfast

Jonathan McCambridge, PA
A cafe and a supermarket in south Belfast have been badly damaged by fire after attacks which followed anti-immigration protests in the city.

A number of cars were also burnt out as the police attempted to deal with the disorder in the Donegall Road area which lasted several hours on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Firefighters were also at the scene dealing with a number of deliberate fires.

On Sunday morning the clean-up had begun.

A man inspecting fire damage outside the supermarket
A supermarket was extensively damaged by fire (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Supermarket manager Bashir’s business was extensively damaged by fire. He told the PA news agency that the Islamic community was being targeted.

He said: “People attacked this place, racism against Islam and Muslims, especially the Muslim community.”

He added: “All of that happened and the police did nothing, I am telling you the truth.

“What kind of police are letting the people burn everything down?”

A fire-damaged supermarket
Bashir said that Islamic businesses were being targeted in south Belfast (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

The violence on Saturday night followed unrest earlier in the day after businesses were attacked when an anti-immigration protest moved through the city.

Police mounted a significant security operation during a lengthy confrontation between anti-Islamic protesters and those taking part in an anti-racist rally at Belfast City Hall during which fireworks and other missiles were thrown.

People taking part in the anti-Islam demonstration then travelled towards the university area of the city where there were clashes with residents of the Lower Ormeau area.

A business was attacked in the Botanic area of the city and windows were smashed at a hotel.

Windows broken at a cafe on the Donegall Road
Windows broken at a cafe on the Donegall Road (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they were treating reports of criminal damage as hate crimes and had made two arrests.

A number of social messages during the week had been shared asking for people to gather and block roads in the greater Belfast area and elsewhere in the wake of the murders of three young children in Southport.

Stormont leaders including First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Justice Minister Naomi Long have condemned the violence in Belfast.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn praised the police for their response to the unrest.

In a social media post, DUP leader Gavin Robinson said scenes of scenes of “violence, thuggery, and destruction” are totally unacceptable.

He added: “Lawlessness and violence was, and is, always wrong.

“Those intent on such behaviour must face the full rigours of the law.”

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole, who addressed an anti-racism rally in Belfast city centre on Saturday, said there needed to be a “robust” policing response.

He said: “To see far right thugs – many of whom had no connection to the area – rampage through Botanic Avenue and the Holyland, areas proud of their diversity, was appalling.

“There was nothing legitimate about their actions. They had no cause other than hate and no agenda other than destruction.

“As I said at City Hall yesterday, these thugs will not win.

“Our city, particularly the south of the city, is proud of its diversity and will defend it against hate.”

Mr O’Toole added: “I will be engaging further with affected businesses, community leaders and the police.

“The policing response must be robust and the political response united.”

Edwin Poots speaking into a microphone
The DUP’s Edwin Poots called the violence totally wrong and unacceptable (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP MLA Edwin Poots said many of those involved in the violence were not from south Belfast.

He said: “The violence witnessed in south Belfast is totally wrong and unacceptable.

“Many of those engaged in the violence are not local and many in the local community are expressing their unhappiness at the rioting.

“People are angry and frustrated. Over the course of the last year councillor Tracy Kelly and I have raised many issues affecting communities in south Belfast, which Government bodies have largely ignored.

“Acts of violence and destruction of the area which we are trying to get investment into is totally counterproductive.”

Mr Poots added: “Working people are being driven out of the community because housing is unaffordable and unattainable.

“Essential services such as access to GPs and dentists are incredibly difficult to access.

“It is essential that we meet the needs of people who have lived in an area for generations.

“This will only be achieved through engagement, and by government bodies listening and acting to meet those needs.

“Violence will solve nothing.”

