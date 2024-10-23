Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has a new sentencing date.

Initially scheduled for Friday in Santa Clara County (Calif.) court, Velasquez's hearing was continued to a later date. Court records now reveal that date will be Jan. 24.

At the hearing, Velasquez will go before Judge Arthur Bolcanegra, who will determine what penalties he will receive, as he faces a handful of charges including attempted murder for a February 2022 shooting in the San Jose area.

Bolcanegra is the same judge who granted Velasquez bail after nearly nine months of incarceration and multiple denials by other judges.

Velasquez, 42, has been out on bail since November 2022. A full list of charges includes attempted murder (one count), shooting at a motor vehicle or aircraft (one count), assault with a firearm (three counts), assault with a deadly weapon (three counts), willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle (one count) and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony (one count).

Velasquez initially pleaded not guilty to the charges but changed his plea to no contest in August.

Velasquez was arrested nearly two-and-a-half years ago after he allegedly pursued and shot at a man, Harry Goularte, accused of molesting Velasquez’s then 4-year-old son at a daycare. Velasquez allegedly chased a car carrying Goularte and family members during a high-speed chase with a bullet striking Goularte’s stepfather, causing injury.

Goularte faces a felony charge of lewd acts with a minor and has a trial setting and motion hearing scheduled for Nov. 13. There is also a coinciding civil lawsuit by the Velasquez family against Goularte, his family, and their businesses.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Cain Velasquez gets new sentencing hearing date for 2025