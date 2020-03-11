Cain's Quest racer airlifted after accident

A member of a team competing in one of the world's longest snowmobile endurance races has been injured in an accident.

A helicopter airlifted Bryan Rich, a member of Team Bernice, which was between Hopedale and Natuashish on Wednesday morning.

His teammate, and uncle, Innu Nation Grand Chief Gregory Rich, posted on Facebook that Bryan Rich was doing OK after the injury.

"He's alert and talking. He will be sent out to Goose Bay today for further examination. I will be travelling with him," according to Gregory Rich's post.

Cain's Quest officials tweeted a photo of Team Bernice on Wednesday afternoon and said one of the team members was injured. Organizers said they would issue a statement later in the day.

The RCMP have confirmed to CBC that officers were dispatched to the accident site, about 10 kilometres outside Hopedale on the sea ice.

Police say one snowmobiler was hurt, but the extent of the injuries have not been determined yet.

Rangers from Hopedale also responded as part of Cain's Quest safety protocols, along with the helicopter.

