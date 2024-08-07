Cairngorms' first wild-born beavers 'in 400 years'

Conservationists say the Cairngorms has its first wild-born beavers since the animals died out in Scotland more than 400 years ago.

The two babies, called kits, were born following the release of four beaver families at selected sites in the Cairngorms National Park late last year.

The first kit was born on land owned by Wildland Cairngorms Ltd and the second at Rothiemurchus, near Aviemore.

Beavers were first reintroduced to Scotland in 2009, but there have been a number of illegal releases of the animals.

The Cairngorms reintroduction project partners include Cairngorm National Park Authority, RSPB Scotland and the Polvsens' Wildland Cairngorms Ltd, which manages the Gaick, Glenfeshie and Kinrara estates.

There was a further release in March when a group of three beavers was translocated to RSPB Scotland's Insh Marshes nature reserve near Kingussie.

The beavers had earlier been trapped in the River Tay's catchment area before being taken to Five Sisters Zoo, near West Calder in West Lothian, for health checks.

The release sites were on the upper River Spey catchment.

Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer, of the Beaver Trust, said: "The successful birth of a kit is what all the partners on this project have been hoping for this summer."

Beaver populations are already established in Tayside, on the Forth, in Knapdale and Loch Lomond.

