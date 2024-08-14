Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are in NBA2K25 and WNBA fans had mixed reactions about the face scans

If you enjoy playing sports video games, you'll probably want to get your hands on NBA 2K25 once it comes out later this season on September 6.

Although the WNBA season just had its All-Star Game and will soon return to action after a break for the Olympics, basketball fans have not yet had the chance to play as anyone from this exciting rookie class.

That means that those enjoying NBA 2K24 are still playing as the Indiana Fever without Caitlin Clark or the Chicago Sky without Angel Reese. But fortunately, that won't last much longer as folks will soon get the opportunity to give the game a spin with their favorite first-year pros.

Here is your first look at Indiana's Clark in the popular video game:

They definitely did a good job capturing certain elements of Clark, especially considering it seems she didn't use a face scan.

Meanwhile, this is your first look at Chicago's Reese:

Not bad!

In fact, this is perhaps even better than Clark's likeness.

