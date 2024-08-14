Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are in NBA2K25 and WNBA fans had mixed reactions about the face scans

If you enjoy playing sports video games, you'll probably want to get your hands on NBA 2K25 once it comes out later this season on September 6.

Although the WNBA season just had its All-Star Game and will soon return to action after a break for the Olympics, basketball fans have not yet had the chance to play as anyone from this exciting rookie class.

That means that those enjoying NBA 2K24 are still playing as the Indiana Fever without Caitlin Clark or the Chicago Sky without Angel Reese. But fortunately, that won't last much longer as folks will soon get the opportunity to give the game a spin with their favorite first-year pros.

Here is your first look at Indiana's Clark in the popular video game:

NBA 2K25

They definitely did a good job capturing certain elements of Clark, especially considering it seems she didn't use a face scan.

Meanwhile, this is your first look at Chicago's Reese:

NBA 2K25

Not bad!

In fact, this is perhaps even better than Clark's likeness.

Reactions to Clark

The likeness is spot on https://t.co/ILP0JH1mWl — wnba stan account (@wnba_stan) August 14, 2024

First WNBA player I’ve seen in 2K look like the person. https://t.co/JTO1Pj1Mkm — Cøøgi (@TheDonCoogi) August 14, 2024

They got Caitlin's face model so accurate. Down to her ponytail. https://t.co/afiV89FqXU — Mily (@DayDreamThis) August 14, 2024

This definitely isn’t a face scan so it’s not bad considering — Ash (@itsAshtonB) August 14, 2024

Lmao they got her looking like an Auto-Generated rookie 😭😭 — Lemon Peppa 🍋🌶️ (@Dirashi_) August 14, 2024

what the hell is that face scan ? she not like that irl — LeStephCenter (Parody) (@TheChefCurry305) August 14, 2024

Thank you for not doing her dirty like FOCO did with this mf action figure pic.twitter.com/WIoKDFkUqW — Sneaky Deals (@Sneaky_Steals) August 14, 2024

That’s the best in game pic you came up with? Not very good — Rudy (@rudyjuly2) August 14, 2024

Clark got disrespected — spida’s_world (@spidasworld) August 14, 2024

Reactions to Reese

The Angel Reese scan is probably the single best video game face scan to date https://t.co/CJDyxlV0I2 — Just Dan now (@usedtobedan) August 14, 2024

Not bad 2k not bad at all https://t.co/fCKhOLjUyU — Parish Sharkey (@DaOne_PShark) August 14, 2024

Angel’s look so cute omg. It’s the lashes, blush & eyebrows for me! I know they had fun designer her lol https://t.co/nNdLmDf3Yk — Kagome (@lotta_azzz) August 14, 2024

damn this spot on ngl — V.Andretti 🦇🖤 (@vonandretti00) August 14, 2024

They actually did our girl right 💅🏽 — SkyTown Central (@SkyTownCentral) August 14, 2024

Wow it actually looks decent 😱 — NBA 2K25 Dispatch (News & Info) (@2KDispatch) August 14, 2024

Yall even gave her the lashes ngl cook — Jahmeir D. ✭ (@JDCowboys2) August 14, 2024

Yessir, finally. This looks clean 👏 — Colin AKA GhostPanda (@GhostPandaStorm) August 14, 2024

More WNBA!

Caitlin Clark was noncommittal when asked about potentially joining the Unrivaled 3x3 League

Aaron Judge gifted Caitlin Clark a pair of his shoes at a recent Yankees game, and her reaction was priceless

Hoops fans thought A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo’s polite handshake was so unsubtle amid dating rumors

Kahleah Copper celebrated her Team USA gold medal heroics with an ice-cold nickname for herself

14 awesome photos of the USA women's basketball team celebrating Olympic gold

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are in NBA2K25 and WNBA fans had mixed reactions about the face scans