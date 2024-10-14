If you thought Caitlin Clark was kidding about playing golf during her WNBA offseason, think again.

During Fever exit interviews, Caitlin joked that she might take up golf over the next several months, but she was totally serious. In November, she's playing in a tournament, and now Caitlin is seemingly having the time of her life in preparation. As you might suspect, she was with her partner in crime, Lexie Hull, when she almost nailed a hole-in-one during a golf outing.

In a recent Tiktok video, Lexie says, "Caitlin, that could be it," as Caitlin's golf ball lands inches away from the cup. Naturally, she's completely stoked and then casually nails the next shot for birdie. (Of course, she's great at golf, too. Of course, she is!) Poor Lexie tries to keep up but is not as successful, and Caitlin trolls her by diabolically laughing in her face.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Caitlin Clark shares TikTok video nearly sinking hole-in-one on her first try