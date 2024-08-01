Caitlin Clark and Teammate Lexie Hull Join Jordan Davis Onstage During Indianapolis Concert

The Indiana Fever guards sang along to Davis' hit "Buy Dirt" at the concert at Everwise Amphitheater

Greg Fiume/Getty Caitlin Clark on June 07, 2024

Caitlin Clark is taking center stage during her Olympics break!

The WNBA star — along with her Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull — joined country music singer Jordan Davis onstage for a song during his Indianapolis tour stop on Wednesday, July 31.

Per Indiana Pacers and Fever writer Scott Agness, who posted a clip of their appearance on X (formerly Twitter), the two came out for the conclusion of Davis' show. Clark, 22, wore a black tank, cutoffs and a ball cap, while Hull, 24, sported a dress and boots for their rendition of Davis’ hit, “Buy Dirt.”



The rookie phenom and second-year guard waved to friends offstage and then embraced the musician as the crowd enthusiastically sang along at Everwise Amphitheater.

Clark, who was passed over for the women’s Olympic basketball team, is making the most of her downtime while the WNBA is on a break. But she is also taking time to watch her fellow WNBA players in action.

The Iowa standout told reporters on Tuesday, July 30, that she's watched "a good amount" of the Paris Summer Olympics.

"I watched USA Women yesterday. That was fun. I watched USA men. I try to watch as much as I can," she said. "Obviously, the perfect time is during practice with the time change in Paris, so maybe Christie [Sides] should cancel practice so I can watch more of the Olympics."

Team USA women’s basketball is scheduled to take on Belgium in its second matchup of the Paris Games on Thursday, Aug. 1. The team's first game was against Japan on Monday, July 29, which they won 102-76.

Earlier this month, Clark, Angel Reese and their fellow WNBA All-Star Team members took on the U.S. Women’s National Team in advance of the Games.

On Saturday, July 20, the All-Star team beat Team USA 117-109 in a highly anticipated competition that was only the second of its kind, after the WNBA All-Star Team played the U.S. Women's National Team in 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

