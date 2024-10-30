Caitlyn Jenner Posts Rare Photo with Brody Jenner and Kim Kardashian from 75th Birthday Party

The blended family brought in Caitlyn's special day together

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty; Derek White/Getty; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Caitlyn Jenner; Brody Jenner; Kim Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner celebrated her 75th birthday in the company of Brody Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete shared photos with some of her closest friends and family helping to celebrate her special day.

“Last night bday dinner in Malibu was so special. I will post more later only a few people in these pics that were there,” Caitlyn began as the caption to her Instagram carousel.

“Family is everything! So many kids and so many of the grandkids, all in one place, at one time. You all made my birthday evening so special…and your beyond thoughtful and generous gifts made the night all the more fun (WOW!)! I love you all so much," she continued.

Related: Happy Birthday, Caitlyn Jenner! See Her Kids' Sweet Messages

The first slide was a group photo with several familiar faces, including Caitlyn’s son Brody and Kardashian, 44, coming together for a rare moment. Caitlyn’s longtime friend Sophia Hutchins was also seen in the snap.

A second photo in Caitlyn’s upload showed the former athlete posing for a selfie with Kardashian, who shared the same image to her Instagram account, writing, “Happy 75th Birthday. I love you.”

The Hills alum was the only one of Caitlyn’s six biological children to appear in the photos from her birthday celebration.

Caitlyn has six children: Burt Jenner, 46, and Cassandra Marino, 44, whom she shares with ex-wife Chrystie Scott; Brandon Jenner, 43, and Brody, 41, whom she shares with ex-wife Linda Thompson; and Kendall Jenner, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 27, whom she shares with ex-wife Kris Jenner.

During her marriage to Kris, 68, the motivational speaker was also a stepparent to the momager’s daughters Kourtney Kardashian, 45, Khloé Kardashian, 40, and Kim and son Rob Kardashian, 37, whom she shares with her late ex Robert Kardashian Sr.

Harmony Gerber/Getty Cassandra Marino, Caitlyn Jenner, Brody Jenner, Linda Thompson and Brandon Jenner pose for a portrait at Brandon Jenner's Interactive Party, 2019

Caitlyn spoke with GIBLIB during Pride month in 2019 to explain how she shared the news of her 2017 gender reassignment surgery with her family.

“I brought each one, I have 10 children, each one into my house one at a time, I didn’t want them to gang up on me,” she said at the time. “I thought I’d do it one at a time.”

Related: Caitlyn Jenner's Ex-Wife Linda Thompson Congratulates Her 10 Children for Embracing Transition with 'Integrity, Strength and Empathy'

“We opened up this conversation with my kids,” Caitlyn added. “And it was great. They were all very accepting. And I moved on in my life.”

However, the Olympian has admitted in the past that she’s grown distant to some.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Some [of my children] I have remained very close to,” Caitlyn told Diane Sawyer in a 2017 20/20 interview. “A couple of them… I’m a little more distant. I have to admit, I’ll sit here and wonder, ‘Is it because of my transitioning? Or is it because their life is so busy that they don’t call, like, all the time?' ”

“Nobody calls that much,” she continued. “I mostly reach out to them. Obviously, the Jenner side calls more, but they all have their own lives.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.