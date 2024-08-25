Cakes! Flowers! A Bagel Board! See Inside Pregnant Mandy Moore's Chic Baby Shower

The actress and singer shared details of the celebration, which included friend Hilary Duff, on Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 24

Mandy Moore/Instagram Mandy Moore (fourth from left) and friends.

Mandy Moore is feeling the love as she prepares to welcome her little girl!

On Saturday, Aug. 24, the actress and singer, 40 — who is currently pregnant with her third baby with husband Taylor Goldsmith — shared photos on Instagram from her chic baby shower.

“No one throws a party quite like @emilyschuman, @rainapenchansky and @cithomps. Perfect morning of the best food and even better company. Thanks for making me and baby girl feel so loved and celebrated. 💓💓💓💓💓💓,” Moore wrote alongside a carousel of photos from the day.

A cute group shot of the This Is Us star in a print dress surrounded by a group of loved ones kicked off the carousel, while other snaps showed the impressive spread that had been prepared in honor of Moore and her little girl.

Mandy Moore/Instagram Mandy Moore posts photos from her baby shower on Instagram on Aug. 24.

One photo showed a cake stand with muffins on it and a bowl of fruit, as three vases of flowers in shades of pink and purple were placed nearby.

Other snaps showed a bagel grazing board, featuring cut vegetables, pots of what appeared to be cream cheese and slices of salmon.

Moore also posted close-ups of the baked slices and fruit, as well as a group shot that showed her smiling alongside her three baby shower organizers.

Mandy Moore/Instagram Food at Mandy Moore's baby shower, as posted on her Instagram on Aug. 24.

Moore's final photo showed the group of women, including Hilary Duff, sitting around a table in a lounge with plates of food.

A smiling Duff, 36, wore a white top and black skirt as she sat among Moore's loved ones for the special gathering.

Elsewhere, one of Moore's baby shower organizers, Emily Schuman, posted her own snaps on social media of the party. “Baby shower spread,” she wrote over an Instagram Stories post of a table featuring various plates of food.

Mandy Moore/Instagram A photo from Mandy Moore's baby shower, posted by the actress on Instagram on Aug. 24.

Shuman also revealed that she had baked the slices and muffins for the baby shower, sharing recipes for a big apple crumb cake and blueberry muffins alongside images of the treats.

Moore's baby shower comes after she announced her third pregnancy back in June.

The actress — who is already a mom to sons August "Gus," 3, and Oscar "Ozzie," 22 months with Goldsmith — shared a photo of her sons holding hands and wearing T-shirts that read "Big" and "Middle,” respectively.

"Sometimes life imitates art,” she wrote in the caption of the post, adding, "The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister. 💓💓💓.”



Emily Schuman/Instagram Emily Schuman posts from Mandy Moore's baby shower.

Last month, Moore opened up about her third pregnancy, revealing why it has been “the hardest" so far.

"Is it September yet?" she wrote across a photo on her Instagram Stories. "Feeling very grateful to my body AND this pregnancy has been the hardest by far...simply because chasing 2 toddlers is not for the faint of heart."



