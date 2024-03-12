Cal City charged up for new EV charging station

The Canadian Press

An eruption of magma under the Pacific Ocean floor far off Vancouver Island will be so hot the water will fizz but only scientists will notice. Scientists with Ocean Networks Canada are predicting an eruption is coming anywhere from a few weeks to a few years from now after they detected up to 200 small earthquakes per hour in the area last week. They say the expected rupture – about five kilometres deep and 260 kilometres off the coast of Tofino, on the west coast of Vancouver Island – will be