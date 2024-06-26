Cal City pool opens; community beats the heat
California City opens its pool as community beats the heat and adults take part in water aerobics.
California City opens its pool as community beats the heat and adults take part in water aerobics.
"You will forever grieve the person you love. It is the price for loving," she wrote.
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has declined his player option for the 2024-25 NBA season, choosing to enter unrestricted free agency as one of the most intriguing players on the market.
‘You missed the shot’
Ted Scott is living large.
Hull is a new cult hero.
If you’re looking for real estate on Lake Huron, you’ll have to dip deep into your wallet to score an NHL star's beachside property. A 13-acre Goderich-area estate owned by Stanley Cup champion Ryan O'Rielly, now with the Nashville Predators, is on the market for $7.9 million, a figure that broker Greg Dodds says makes it stand alone in the region. “I think the highest price listing we've seen is almost half of this on the lake, so there's just nothing to compare it to around here,” said Doods o
The 2024 NBA Draft starts on Wednesday night. Here's what experts project for all 30 picks in the first round.
"When you're good, you're good," the former high school outfielder said.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice was once the last player picked in the NHL draft. An afterthought, almost. He never made it to the league as a player. And there were many times when he wondered if his name would ever be on the Stanley Cup.
Yeah, AC is essential.
TORONTO — Toronto's Zach Edey is one of the most hotly anticipated NBA prospects to come out of Canada in several years. But if he ends up on his hometown Raptors or another team remains to be seen.
Connor McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP on Monday night despite Edmonton’s Stanley Cup Final loss to Florida, a nod to one of the greatest postseason performances in NHL history. McDavid, who was held without a point the final two games of the final, still led all playoff scorers with 42 points, five shy of the record of 47 set by Wayne Gretzky in 1985. “It’s an honor with the names on that trophy, but yeah,” McDavid said.
Dutch Olympic officials are keeping home two male and one female players from the golf competition in Paris because they believe their world ranking is too low for them to have a realistic chance against 60-player fields.
DETROIT (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies turned a rare third-inning triple play to snuff out a possible Detroit Tigers rally on Monday night.
Vogue World celebrated 100 years of sport and fashion at Place Vendome with big names like Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors have agreed to terms on a max extension, one that will be worth about $225 million over five years and could reach about $270 million if he meets supermax criteria, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins traded 2023 Vezina Trophy winning goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators on Monday in exchange for the Senators' 2024 first-round draft pick, forward Mark Kastelic and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.
With the NBA Draft starting tomorrow, here are the latest rumors surrounding the league involving big-name players like Paul George and Brandon Ingram
Here's where various NBA mock drafts project Purdue basketball star and two-time national college player of the year Zach Edey to be selected in 2024:
England have qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2024 after results on Monday night ensured they would finish the group stage as one of the best-performing third-place sides at a minimum.The Three Lions...