Cal Fire responds to house fire near Highway 101 in Pismo Beach

Cal Fire firefighters responded to reports of a residential structure fire in Pismo Beach on Thursday afternoon.

According to emergency services app Pulsepoint, at around 12:09 p.m. Cal Fire received reports of smoke coming from a house in the 1200 block of Costa Brava Road.

Cal Fire dispatched multiple engines to the scene of the fire, where smoke was seen coming from the roof of a two-story single-family home, according to a post on X.

The house is located on the eastern side of Highway 101 north of Dinosaur Caves Park.