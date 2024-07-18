Cal Fire responds to house fire near Highway 101 in Pismo Beach
Cal Fire firefighters responded to reports of a residential structure fire in Pismo Beach on Thursday afternoon.
According to emergency services app Pulsepoint, at around 12:09 p.m. Cal Fire received reports of smoke coming from a house in the 1200 block of Costa Brava Road.
Cal Fire dispatched multiple engines to the scene of the fire, where smoke was seen coming from the roof of a two-story single-family home, according to a post on X.
The house is located on the eastern side of Highway 101 north of Dinosaur Caves Park.
STRUCTURE FIRE: Firefighters & #CostaIC at scene of a 2 story, single family dwelling, smoke showing from the roof near the 1200 block of Costa Brava in Pismo Ca. @SLOCityFire @5CitiesFirePIO pic.twitter.com/tuuARfxWcD
— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 18, 2024