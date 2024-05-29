Cal football players moved rocks at his lakefront Tahoe home as workout. See $9.5M listing

A lakefront Lake Tahoe home owned by a former member of the Cal Berkeley football staff has hit the market for $9.5 million in one of the area’s most prestigious locations.

Homes on Ferguson Avenue in Carnelian Bay rarely come up for sale — the last one came to market in 2014, according to listing agent Amie Quirarte of Tahoe Luxury Properties.

The magnificent, 3,800-square-foot house at 4180 Ferguson Avenue with 50 feet of lake frontage and two buoys on the lake, is owned by Mike Andersen, former director of career development with the University of California, Berkeley, football team. He and his wife Marilyn Andersen purchased the property in 2008.

In his role at the university, Andersen oversaw life-skills coaching and summer and career job placement programs for players. As a summer workout, some of the football players helped him lift and move heavy boulders within the property line to make the beach more usable after he purchased it.

Jaw-dropping Lake Tahoe panorama

The home is ideal for families who love the outdoors. While the residence comes with top-notch amenities, such as a heated driveway, Andersen said observing wildlife has been one of the most special parts of living there. Three levels of decks show off the jaw-dropping lake panoramas.

“I have always enjoyed watching the Osprey from the living room patio,” he told the Sacramento Bee by email. “They nest in some of the tall trees nearby, and you can watch them fish while you drink your morning coffee. Sometimes, they fly close enough to see the live fish dangling from their mouth. It is almost as though you are living in a National Geographic magazine.”

The North Shore residence has four bedrooms and seven baths. Various sitting levels let everybody enjoy the home’s views.

Water skiing right off the back deck is a wonderful feature of the house.

“Multi-level decks allow multiple people to enjoy the outdoor space without ever feeling cramped,” Quirarte said about the property in an email.

“This is a fantastic area for water skiing,” she added. “It is a semi-sheltered cove that allows for incredible conditions right out of your back door.”

She pointed to other standout features, such as a “dream” downstairs recreation room with a wet bar and bathroom. But perhaps the best characteristic of the place is the location, she said.

“Many features make this home unique, but perhaps the most important, in my opinion, is the location,” Quirarte said.

Home sits off main road

Most lakefront homes are situated right off North Lake Boulevard, which is the main artery throughout the basin, she said, and that “equates to traffic, road construction, and the general busyness of Tahoe right out your front door.”

Quirarte added: “It can feel unnerving pulling your car in and out of lakefront homes on North Lake Boulevard, especially if you’re near a bend or a corner in the road, and the thought of children or dogs in these homes can be downright terrifying.

“But on Ferguson (Avenue), you’re situated on a private lane, off the main road, which is nearly impossible to find. There is peace, safety, and comfort in this location.”

Touching on other benefits of the home’s location, she said the house is directly south-facing, “offering natural light throughout the day, and dramatic sunsets over the mountain ranges.

“South-facing homes also offer a natural ‘snow melt’ system, because more sun means the snow will melt more rapidly,” she said.

This home features a spacious garage, as well.

The Lake Tahoe real estate market so far this year has seen a rebound from the low end of the historical average, according to the recent Tahoe Luxury Properties report covering January to March 2024.

The number of single-family homes sold increased year over year, with growth rates ranging from 35% to 131%, depending on the micro-region. the report said. Meanwhile, the median price for a single-family home in the Tahoe Sierra MLS hit $1.325 million, an 8% increased year over year and only 5% shy of the record high in 2022.

The kitchen of the home at 4180 Ferguson Avenue in Lake Tahoe.

A home with three levels of deck for viewing Lake Tahoe is for sale.