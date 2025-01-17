Caldwell family to meet Swinney amid concerns over who should lead inquiry

The family of Emma Caldwell are to meet Scotland’s First Minister and Justice Secretary amid concerns over who should lead a public inquiry into the police investigation of her murder.

Miss Caldwell was 27 years old when she was murdered in 2005 by serial rapist Iain Packer.

Packer, 51, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 36 years in February 2024, almost two decades later.

In March last year, the Scottish Government announced a public inquiry into the police handling of the murder investigation, and said that consideration would be given to it being led by a judge from outside Scotland.

Miss Caldwell’s family have pushed for the appointment of a judge from outside the Scottish jurisdiction, but a statement released on their behalf by their lawyer, Aamer Anwar, says they have been left with “no reassurance” on this point.

“The family have been left with no reassurance and feel there has been a deliberate attempt to impose a Scottish judge in the interim,” the statement read.

“The scale of the crimes and the failures are so catastrophic that only an independent judge outside of the Scottish justice system would suffice.

Emma Caldwell was murdered in 2005 by serial rapist Iain Packer (Family handout/PA)

“The police and the Crown Office cannot be trusted to investigate themselves or their former superiors.”

Miss Caldwell’s mother Margaret, her family and Mr Anwar are set to raise the issue in a meeting with John Swinney and Angela Constance next week.

Packer was found guilty of 33 separate charges, including Miss Caldwell’s murder, 11 rapes and 21 charges, including sexual assaults, against other women.

Miss Caldwell’s body was found in Limefield Woods, near Roberton, South Lanarkshire, on May 8 2005, more than a month after she went missing in Glasgow.

Police interviewed Packer that June but he was not convicted until almost two decades later.

Police Scotland have since apologised to the family of Miss Caldwell and his other victims for how the original inquiry was handled, saying they were “let down”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with Emma’s family for the terrible loss, pain and grief they have faced for many years.

“As announced in March, an independent, judge-led, statutory public inquiry will take place into the investigation of Emma’s murder in 2005.

“The First Minister and Justice Secretary are grateful for the opportunity to meet with the family next week to discuss further.”