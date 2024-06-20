Caleb Vacchiano wins Winkin Award
Caleb Vacchiano won the award for the top senior player in high school baseball.
Caleb Vacchiano won the award for the top senior player in high school baseball.
NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shares five children with wife Janet, and they've each chosen their own paths.
The U.S. men's national basketball team fell short of the medal podium at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but it has a chance at redemption in Paris.
Doorbell footage was subject of jokes at roast of NFL great Tom Brady
Spieth was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational after the second round in February for signing an incorrect scorecard.
The Canadian tennis star opened up about her childhood, facing criticism and experiencing sexism on the "Not Alone" podcast.
Pascal Siakam's new contract with the Pacers is one year less than he could have received, and it will pay him $189.5 million.
"You could see Rory aiming at least a cup left from three feet."
The New Jersey Devils acquired Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, getting the goaltender they have been targeting for quite some time.
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Woods earned his way into his first USGA championship on Wednesday when the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods had the leading score among qualifiers for the U.S. Junior Amateur next month at Oakland Hills.
Earlier this month, Real Madrid announced the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, who will officially join on the 1st of July when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. While the deal has been met with extr...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lydia Jacoby is still a bit shell-shocked.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Before the puck drops and before 18,000 fans sing “O Canada” in unison at Edmonton Oilers home games, the audience hears from Chief Willie Littlechild.
"Anytime you get a chance to represent your country, I'm all for it."
Watch: Grapevine resident and ex-SMU Mustang Bryson DeChambeau stopped to sign an autograph for a fan during his victory at the U.S. Open
Jake Paul announced Tuesday he will fight Mike Perry on July 20, the originally scheduled date for his fight with Mike Tyson.
A few days before the start of the Copa America, Lionel Messi had a fun interview with his nephew Tomás on the YouTube channel ‘Dispuestos a todo’.The former Barcelona captain, who is currently i...
Justin Fields explained the culture difference between the Bears and Steelers.
Schauffele understands McIlroy's pain — to a point.
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list because of a sore right calf Tuesday, retroactive to June 15, and promoted top infield prospect Orelvis Martinez from Triple-A Buffalo.
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is always a marked man.