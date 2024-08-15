Calgary adds extra repairs to water main as it prepares for renewed restrictions

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

CALGARY — The City of Calgary says it’s expanding the repair work on a pipeline that is already forcing residents to once again cut back on their water use.

Michael Thompson, the city's general manager for infrastructure services, says additional but less-serious issues have shown up on the line and they will be fixed at the same time as the major problems.

Starting in less than two weeks, residents in Calgary and surrounding communities will be asked to once again reduce indoor water use and will be banned from outdoor watering as work resumes on the troubled northside water main.

The water main broke in early June, forcing residents to cut their water use for weeks while it was repaired.

Earlier this month, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced that more tests revealed other urgent trouble spots that need to be fixed before the winter freeze-up.

Calgarians will begin rationing water again as of Aug. 26 for about a month while those repairs are completed.

The main repair work on the pipe will be reinforcing concrete in vulnerable spots.

Thompson told reporters Thursday that since the less-serious fixes, such as reinforcing wire snaps, are near the major ones, “we are taking care of all of them at the same time.”

Thompson said the city has been using acoustic monitoring devices, installed in March or April, to monitor wire breaks along the feeder main. He said that system is being upgraded to a fibre optic system starting next week.

"The new system will include fibre optic cable installed inside the pipe. This will accurately identify the location of a wire snap and allow us to monitor the pipe's health more closely," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • People Are Sharing The Major Red Flags That Tell You A Company Will Be A Terrible Place To Work, And I'm Taking Notes

    "'We have unlimited vacation.' Translation: 'You technically can take as much time off as you need, but we're going to hem and haw about it so much that, effectively, you get very little time away from work.' Also, if/when you leave the company, you won't get any prorated vacation time paid out."

  • Nick Carter Sues Rape Accuser Melissa Schuman for $2.5 Million, Alleges She Intentionally Defamed Him

    The former Dream lead singer alleged that Carter sexually assaulted her at his apartment in 2003

  • Starbucks is giving its new CEO a huge pay package and not making him move to Seattle

    Starbucks' incoming CEO could make well in excess of $100 million in his first year with the company under an incentive-laden contract, and he will not be required to relocate from his home in California to Seattle, the home of the global coffee giant.

  • The Average Retirement Age in 2024: US vs. Canada

    The future of Social Security and income for retirees have been talked about a great deal by both presidential candidates this election season. Not only are retirees watching to see about potential...

  • Rogers says Corus's business model 'broken' after being accused of 'predatory' action

    Corus Entertainment Inc. has filed a complaint with Canada's broadcasting regulator alleging Rogers Communications Inc. is "engaging in predatory behaviour" to suppress potential competition and breaching its regulatory requirements.

  • Swedish EV maker Polestar starts U.S. production, avoiding heavy tariffs

    Swedish electric-vehicle (EV) maker Polestar moved one step further in avoiding major tariffs imposed on Chinese-made cars on Wednesday when the automaker said it began production of its Polestar 3 SUV in the United States. Steep tariffs recently imposed by U.S. and Europe on cars made in China have prompted many automakers to speed up plans to move parts of their production to other countries.

  • China Slashes Steel Output as Industry Rings Alarm on Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese steelmakers slashed output last month as woeful demand forced steep cuts on an industry contending with a collapse in margins.Most Read from BloombergManchester Is Giving London a Run for Its MoneyBoston’s Broke and Broken Transit System Hurts Downtown RecoveryA Warehouse Store Promises Housing for South LA, in BulkBiden Invests $100 Million to Fuel Housing ConstructionThe Cross-Continental Race Using Only Public TransitSteel production in July plunged about 9% on both the

  • Prescription drug deals are expected to save billions for taxpayers

    Taxpayers are expected to save billions after the Biden administration inked deals with pharmaceuticals to lower the lists prices for 10 of Medicare’s costliest drugs; however, how much older Americans can expect to save when they fill a prescription remains unclear.

  • Scotiabank Lands JPMorgan Team for Mortgage Capital Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia has recruited a team of seven from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Texas to launch a new mortgage capital markets business in Houston. Most Read from BloombergManchester Is Giving London a Run for Its MoneyBoston’s Broke and Broken Transit System Hurts Downtown RecoveryA Warehouse Store Promises Housing for South LA, in BulkBiden Invests $100 Million to Fuel Housing ConstructionThe Cross-Continental Race Using Only Public TransitThe group, which includes three current

  • Chinese Big Tech to see big AI gains in social, educational and office use, report says

    Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is primarily benefiting users in three areas - social and entertainment, education, and office collaboration - according to a new report, highlighting where the country's technology giants may see the biggest gains as they race to integrate generative AI (GenAI) into nearly every part of their businesses. In their eagerness to capitalise on the rapid development of large language models (LLMs) - the technology behind GenAI products such as ChatGPT - tech fir

  • Disney wants wrongful death suit thrown out because widower bought an Epcot ticket and had Disney+

    A man suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts for the wrongful death of his wife is facing a new legal hurdle: Disney is trying to get it dismissed and sent to arbitration — because he signed up for Disney+ years earlier.

  • Starbucks’ interim CEO Rachel Ruggeri cashed in on $342,000 stock sale the day reshuffle was announced

    Ruggeri sold the 3,750 stocks yesterday for $341,850 under a Rule10b5-1 trading agreement, which allows business insiders and executives to trade their shares in a publicly listed company without risk of breaking the law.

  • Another LA chicken chain restaurant moves east to Charlotte to face crowded competition

    Nashville-style chicken restaurant takes on hometown chicken-and-biscuit chain Bojangles, and others, while also opening in Raleigh area

  • 'Never seen it this bad': Hertz customers say car rental issues in Buffalo are an ongoing problem

    Many of us expect delays when we travel, but those renting cars from Hertz at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport say the wait is out of control.

  • Starbucks CEO Allowed to Work 1,000 Miles From Headquarters

    (Bloomberg) -- Newly appointed Starbucks Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol won’t be required to relocate to the company’s headquarters in Seattle when he joins the company next month. Most Read from BloombergManchester Is Giving London a Run for Its MoneyBoston’s Broke and Broken Transit System Hurts Downtown RecoveryA Warehouse Store Promises Housing for South LA, in BulkBiden Invests $100 Million to Fuel Housing ConstructionThe Cross-Continental Race Using Only Public TransitThe incom

  • Chili's CEO on what's next for investors after its $10.99 burger and fries deal

    Chili's CEO weighs in on the company's plans after a big quarter.

  • 10 Largest Companies in the World, Ranked by Market Value

    The world’s biggest companies don't just shape the global economy in an abstract sense; they provide the products and services that make modern life more convenient and connected than ever before. They set trends, drive innovation and set the course for smaller companies in every sector from technology to healthcare to finance.

  • JD.com profit surges in second quarter after slashing prices, installing trade-in programme

    Chinese online shopping giant JD.com reported a 92 per cent year-on-year jump in quarterly net income to 12.6 billion yuan (US$1.7 billion), despite a flattish revenue, as better operational efficiencies helped the company navigate intensifying competition in the domestic e-commerce industry. During the quarter ended June 30, the company achieved "growing economies of scale and procurement efficiencies" that allowed it to "bring users everyday low prices without sacrificing quality", said chief

  • Chinese Trader Snared by Delong’s Collapse Wins Lenders’ Backing

    (Bloomberg) -- A leading Chinese commodity trader embroiled in the collapse of Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry Co. has won credit backing from banks worth over $6 billion. Most Read from BloombergBiden Invests $100 Million to Fuel Housing ConstructionManchester Is Giving London a Run for Its MoneyIn DNC, Chicago’s Embattled Transit System Faces a High-Profile TestJohannesburg Mayor Quits Amid Infighting, Financial WoesGottheimer Calls for Rail Riders to Be Reimbursed for DelaysXiamen Xiangyu Co.

  • E-commerce giant Alibaba misses first-quarter revenue estimates

    STORY: Alibaba's first-quarter revenue missed market expectations on Thursday (August 15).The Chinese giant reported revenue of just under $34 billion for the quarter ended June 30.Domestic e-commerce sales came under pressure from cautious spending by consumers.Alibaba's home market has undergone a halting economic recovery.Chinese consumers have seen spending power hit by a persistently weak property market and high job insecurity levels.Alibaba also faces tough competition from rivals including JD.com and discount-focused retail platforms like Pinduoduo.Revenue at the firm's domestic e-commerce arm fell 1%, despite seeing a double digit rise in the number of buyers and their purchase frequency.Chinese e-commerce giants have resorted to heavy discounting and promotions to attract shoppers.But the tactic has pressured margins across the retail sector.In June, sales at China's mid-year e-commerce sales festival fell for the first time ever according to third party estimates.That was despite efforts by major platforms to give out offers for an extended period to win consumers.Alibaba executives have said in recent quarters that bigger purchasing and the introduction of new tools for merchants will increase advertizing, and customer management revenue to the platform in the future.U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba reversed earlier losses to rise about 2% in early Thursday trade.