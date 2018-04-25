Calgary to host 2019 Grey Cup

Calgary will host the 2019 Grey Cup, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced on Wednesday.

"It is our intent to raise the bar to make sure Grey Cups are second to none in terms of celebration," he said.

Calgary Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel — who has won four Grey Cups as a player and coach — called it a "privilege" to host the annual event.

"The Grey Cup game and festival is an opportunity to showcase the Stampeders, our loyal fans and our great city," he said.

"As a football team, our goal every year is to play in the Grey Cup and win a championship. Having the game at McMahon Stadium in 2019 with serve as further motivation for our organization."

Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda said the province will contribute $1.5 million in funding toward the celebration.

Stampeders season ticket holders in 2018 will get first crack at tickets for the 2019 Grey Cup, scheduled for Nov. 24.

In a video address, Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the city is "gonna put on a party like you've never seen."

"It's a celebration not just of our game, it's a celebration of Canada," he said. "It's a celebration of teamwork, it's a celebration of community."

Nenshi was later asked about possible upgrades to McMahon Stadium — which was opened in 1960.

"I find that there's no better place to watch a game, once you're in your seat," he said. "Getting to your seat could be a lot better and I think that's a good conversation to have, how we can increase the amenities outside of the bowl around that stadium."

Edmonton is hosting this year's CFL championship, set for Nov. 25 at Commonwealth Stadium.

Calgary last hosted the Grey Cup in 2009.

- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Calgary Olympic subcommittee dominated by pro-bid members, city councillors say

- MORE CALGARY NEWS | 'The pilot did a heck of a job': Plane with engine trouble lands on major Calgary road