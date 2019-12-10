Calgary Man Has Close Call With Avalanche While Running on Mountain Trail

Calgary man Bryon Howard had a workout to remember on Friday, December 6, when, while he was out for a run on a Lake Louise trail, an avalanche hit.

Howard, a Realtor, was able to capture video of his close call, showing the cloud of snow and dust coming down the mountain signaling an avalanche behind.

“Wow,” he says as he races through the whiteout.

“So. Avalanche. Wild,” he says, as he gets his breath back.

Howard was with his wife and son for the run, but was slightly ahead when the avalanche hit. He told the Global News that he found himself “being engulfed” as he kept “on the edge of it, running out of it.”

Howard’s son, Jacob, said he could hear the avalanche from where he was, and saw the snow “falling down the hill.”

For all the drama, Howard added, “I knew I was safe.” Credit: The Howard Team Real Estate via Storyful