Calgary needs a boost, a big one, and voting 'Yes' on the Olympic bid will do that

EDITOR'S NOTE: As part of the Road Ahead series, we're offering this opinion piece from Leor Rotchild, who argues for a Calgary Olympic bid. On Tuesday we published an opinion piece by Jen Gerson, who is against the bid.

Voting "No" to Calgary's bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games will effectively end an important conversation about the future of our city.

Voting "Yes" is just the beginning.

A "Yes" would allow us to discuss how the Games might make our city better. It would continue moving us closer to our aspirations. When you consider that taxpayers paid $90 million last year for a new interchange on Glenmore Trail, a $3 billion investment from all levels of government to build and refurbish eight facilities, thousands of new affordable housing units, and focus the entire world on Calgary for nearly a month is an exciting opportunity.

What could we do with all that attention?

Voting "Yes" enables us to co-create a new narrative about Calgary and set a vision for the city we want. That vision belongs to all of us — not any organizer, sponsor, politician, or entrepreneur.

I recently went to a meeting with what we refer to as the YesCalgary2026 group.

This group is grassroots. Just a ragtag bunch of passionate Calgarians spanning all different generations and political stripes who came together for a chance to invigorate Calgary for the next 30 years.

I became a "Yes" Ambassador with this group because I want the same. And because, full disclosure, as an environmentally focused entrepreneur I see a significant opportunity in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The new narrative

It is false to assume that the 1988 Games came to Calgary as a result of one person's vision laid out to citizens eight years prior. Remember, Calgary bid three times unsuccessfully before winning hosting rights in 1988. We were ultimately successful, in part, because we were open to change and embraced possibilities. We must do that again.

The Calgary 2026 bid is an incredible opportunity to showcase to the world a diverse economy, our environmental leadership and our ability to build effective partnerships.

Let's be honest. Despite spending millions each year on expos, trade missions and targeted advertising, Calgary is not a top destination for tourism and investment.

Our city is best known for petroleum, a rodeo and proximity to Banff.

Hosting the Olympics and Paralympics brings the world to us. When the international media descend onto Calgary for an entire month or more in 2026, they will seek stories beyond just who won Gold.

The Games would give Calgary a chance to showcase a more diverse economy, a city of local artists, social enterprises, clean-tech and AI innovators, craft breweries, and cannabis startups.

We may not have been shortlisted for Amazon's new headquarters, but their feedback has left us confident we can reposition Calgary to secure other exciting opportunities that create jobs of the future.

Calgary also faces a negative reputation as an environmental laggard. This is evidenced by the strained relationships with pipeline opponents. Getting the world and the rest of Canada to see us, actually see us as we are, could change that.

As an entrepreneur working in the environmental sector, I can see that Calgary has an incredible and largely untold environmental leadership story. One that includes leading energy companies converting carbon into valuable products like steel and concrete, and social enterprises working with restaurants, venues and major events to enable a circular lifecycle for materials that significantly reduce waste transported to landfills.

