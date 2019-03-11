Calgary play tells a story about new Canadians attempting to fit in through curling

A Calgary play uses one of the most Canadian of sports - curling - to send a message about diversity and efforts new Canadians make to fit in. The New Canadian Curling Club follows four new Canadians, from China, Jamaica, South Asia and Syria, who live in a small Alberta town. The community offers a 'learn to curl' class and when the instructor gets injured, the club's ice custodian and former champion curler steps in. The instructor unfortunately has some negative views on Canadian immigration.