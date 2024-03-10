Calgary police seek public assistance in sexual assault investigation

Calgary police investigators are in the process of collecting CCTV footage from the area of the assault. Anyone, including local residents or businesses, with CCTV footage is asked to contact police. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Warning: This article contains details of sexual assault that could be upsetting to some readers.

Calgary police are asking for public assistance in the investigation of a sexual assault that occurred early Sunday morning in the city's southwest.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. a woman was waiting at a bus stop located on 37th Street S.W., between 26th and 28th Avenue, when she was approached by an unknown man. The man, who was armed with a crowbar, demanded the woman follow him behind a nearby business, where he physically and sexually assaulted her.

A nearby neighbour heard the victim's calls for help and interrupted the assault, causing the suspect to flee on foot. The neighbour then called police and the victim was transported to hospital.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a slim white male, approximately five feet 11 inches tall, with short hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and light-blue jeans.

Investigators are also in the process of collecting CCTV footage from the area. Anyone, including local residents or businesses, with CCTV footage is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.