Calgary renter accused of killing landlord sent for psychiatric assessment

Ryan Kinoshita is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Joel Aaron Clark, 46, who was killed in his McKenzie Towne home in April. (Meghan Grant/CBC - image credit)

A Calgary man accused of murdering his landlord has been sent for a psychiatric assessment that will help determine if he was criminally responsible at the time of the killing.

Ryan Kinoshita, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Joel Aaron Clark, who was killed in his McKenzie Towne home in April.

On Monday, Kinoshita appeared in court. His lawyer, Allan Fay, requested a 30-day forensic examination to see if he meets the criteria for a not criminally responsible (NCR) defence.

"I have a significant concern regarding Mr. Kinoshita's mental state at the time of the homicide," said Fay.

"[Kinoshita] seems to have a history of mental illness going back some time."

Prosecutor Scott Wilson told Justice Catherine Skene that he was not against the assessment.

"Based on what I've viewed in the disclosure, I'm not opposed," said Wilson.

A psychiatrist will now prepare an assessment to determine if Kinoshita was suffering psychosis at the time 46-year-old Clark was killed. If the doctor believes he was, it would mean Kinoshita did not understand his actions were morally wrong.

If a judge then agrees with the doctor, Kinoshita could be sent to a secure mental health facility instead of prison.

Assault reported

On April 8, police were called to a home in the 300 block of Prestwick Terrace S.E. at about 8:25 a.m. for reports of an assault

When they arrived, Clark was found dead.

Kinoshita was arrested about 45 minutes later at a nearby shopping plaza.

According to police, there were others in the home at the time of the incident who called 911.