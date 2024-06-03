Calgary renter accused of killing landlord sent for psychiatric assessment

CBC
·1 min read
Ryan Kinoshita is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Joel Aaron Clark, 46, who was killed in his McKenzie Towne home in April. (Meghan Grant/CBC - image credit)
Ryan Kinoshita is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Joel Aaron Clark, 46, who was killed in his McKenzie Towne home in April. (Meghan Grant/CBC - image credit)

A Calgary man accused of murdering his landlord has been sent for a psychiatric assessment that will help determine if he was criminally responsible at the time of the killing.

Ryan Kinoshita, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Joel Aaron Clark, who was killed in his McKenzie Towne home in April.

On Monday, Kinoshita appeared in court. His lawyer, Allan Fay, requested a 30-day forensic examination to see if he meets the criteria for a not criminally responsible (NCR) defence.

"I have a significant concern regarding Mr. Kinoshita's mental state at the time of the homicide," said Fay.

"[Kinoshita] seems to have a history of mental illness going back some time."

Prosecutor Scott Wilson told Justice Catherine Skene that he was not against the assessment.

"Based on what I've viewed in the disclosure, I'm not opposed," said Wilson.

A psychiatrist will now prepare an assessment to determine if Kinoshita was suffering psychosis at the time 46-year-old Clark was killed. If the doctor believes he was, it would mean Kinoshita did not understand his actions were morally wrong.

If a judge then agrees with the doctor, Kinoshita could be sent to a secure mental health facility instead of prison.

Assault reported

On April 8, police were called to a home in the 300 block of Prestwick Terrace S.E. at about 8:25 a.m. for reports of an assault

When they arrived, Clark was found dead.

Kinoshita was arrested about 45 minutes later at a nearby shopping plaza.

According to police, there were others in the home at the time of the incident who called 911.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Fraud trial juror reports getting bag of $120,000 and promise of more if she'll acquit

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.

  • Mexican officials again criticize volunteer searcher after she finds more bodies

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican volunteer searcher criticized in the past by the government has found more human remains in Mexico City and officials have attacked her for it — again.

  • Hamilton police say they arrested one of Canada's wanted fugitives

    HAMILTON — Hamilton police say they have arrested one of Canada's most wanted fugitives while they were conducting another investigation.

  • Boy, 13, appears in court charged with teenager murder

    Kory McCrimmon, 16, died on Sunday afternoon after an incident in Glasgow.

  • Dutch tourist accused of defacing ancient Roman villa in Herculaneum

    ROME (Reuters) -A Dutch tourist has defaced a frescoed wall in an ancient Roman house in Herculaneum, near Naples, damaging a building that survived the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Italian police said on Monday. "Any damage hurts our heritage, our beauty and our identity and that is why it must be punished with the utmost firmness," Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said in a statement. A smaller city than its more famous neighbour Pompeii, Herculaneum was buried under a deeper layer of ash, which protected its ruins from thieves and left particularly well-preserved remains.

  • Stephanopoulos cuts off Trump lawyer after he suggests Biden was behind Trump conviction

    ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos clashed with former President Trump’s attorney, Will Scharf, in a Sunday interview, over the former president’s unsubstantiated claims that President Biden played a role in bringing the hush money criminal case against Trump in New York. In an interview on “This Week,” Scharf repeatedly echoed claims of the former president,…

  • Toronto police inspector pleads not guilty to misconduct

    A high-ranking Toronto police officer pleaded not guilty to misconduct charges at a disciplinary hearing Monday after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a crash in 2022, in turn allegedly contravening the force's conflict of interest policy and removing an investigator's ability to determine if alcohol was a factor in the collision.Insp. Joyce Schertzer appeared before a tribunal in Toronto and pleaded not guilty to three misconduct charges under the Police Services Act.The charges stem f

  • One man dead, four injured after shooting outside Toronto high school

    TORONTO — One man was killed and four others were injured after suspects allegedly shot at a group of men gathered in a high school parking lot after a weekend soccer game, police said Monday. Police described the late-night attack as sudden and one-sided but said it was too early to confirm if it was random. Police said Sunday night's shooting came within a roughly 24-hour span of two others nearby that they described as random, which had injured a 20-year-old and 14-year-old boy. "It's very di

  • German police officer dies of wounds suffered in knife attack

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A 29-year-old German police officer has died of injuries suffered during a knife attack that left five other people injured on the central square of Mannheim, officials said Sunday. The officer was stabbed several times in the head and neck by a 25-year-old immigrant from Afghanistan and underwent emergency surgery after the attack Friday, officials said. The officer was placed in an artificial coma but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted

  • Court Docs Reveal Final Moments of Mo. Children, 9 and 2, Whose Mom Allegedly Killed Them Before Confession

    Ashley Parmeley allegedly said she tried to "sacrifice" her son and fatally shot her daughter

  • Man jailed for 15 years for rape of homeless woman

    The judge described the attack in central Cardiff as “bordering on sadistic”.

  • Watch Adam Schiff’s answer on whether Trump should go to jail

    Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff tells CNN’s Kasie Hunt that “they should recommend a sentence no greater or no less than any other citizen would get for committing those kinds of crimes.”

  • Ex-University of Waterloo student pleads guilty to 2023 stabbings in gender-studies class

    A former University of Waterloo, Ont., student has pleaded guilty to four charges in connection with the stabbing of an instructor and two students during a gender-studies class last June. Geovanny Villalba-Aleman appeared in a Kitchener court on Monday morning.He pleaded guilty to: Two charges of aggravated assault.One charge of assault causing bodily harm.One charge of assault with a weapon.The two students and instructor were stabbed in Hagey Hall on June 2023. Police called it "a hate-motiva

  • Rapper Sean Kingston booked into Florida jail, where he and mother are charged with $1M in fraud

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rapper and singer Sean Kingston is back in South Florida, where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars' worth of fraud.

  • Man gets 43-year prison sentence in death of Detroit-area teen whose body is lost in landfill

    DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man convicted of killing a teenager whose body is believed to be lost forever in a landfill was sentenced Monday to at least 43 years in prison. Zion Foster’s remains were never found during an extraordinary summer search through tons of trash in 2022. Prosecutors built a circumstantial case against her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, who admitted that he had put the body in a dumpster but denied having any role in her death. Brazier's “cold indifference and self-absorbed conduc

  • Ex-NJ officer sentenced to 27 years in shooting death of driver, wounding of passenger in 2019 chase

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey police officer has been sentenced to a total of 27 years in prison in the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another during a high-speed car chase 5 1/2 years ago in the city of Newark. Superior Court Judge Michael Ravin, citing a need to deter officers from what he called a “shoot-first, ask-questions-later” mentality, sentenced former Newark officer Jovanny Crespo on Friday to 20 years for aggravated manslaughter and seven years for aggravated

  • Chad Daybell is sentenced to death in ‘doomsday’ triple-murder case

    Chad Daybell was sentenced to death Saturday upon the recommendation of the jury that convicted him of first-degree murder and conspiracy charges in the killings of his first wife and two children of his second wife in a case fueled by power, sex, money and apocalyptic spiritual beliefs.

  • Ex-federal prosecutor has theory about Hunter Biden’s legal strategy

    Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani says the Justice Department has a very strong case against Hunter Biden who is facing trial on felony gun charges.

  • Pierre Poilievre disagrees with Conservative MP who wants to vote against same-sex marriage

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he disagrees with a member of his caucus who says he wants to see more restrictions on abortion and would vote against same-sex marriage if there's a future bill on the issue in Parliament.In an interview with Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, who hosts a podcast called Uncommons, Alberta Conservative MP Arnold Viersen also stressed his social conservative credentials on other issues, saying he wants protections for what he calls the "pre-born," suppor

  • Attack inside hospital could leave woman permanently disfigured, SC cops say

    A woman was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, state police said.