Calgary snow clearing crews readying for winter weather

The City of Calgary said it's prepared for the eventuality of snowfall as winter-like weather rears its head in the coming weeks.

Calgary's snow clearing teams are ready to go should snow start to fall, according to the city's manager of mobility maintenance, Chris Hewitt.

"Our equipment is being readied as we speak — tested, calibrated," Hewitt said.

The city has just over 100 snow plows that it will be using this winter, among other pieces of smaller equipment used to keep roads clear of snow, he said. About $55 million is allocated for snow removal in Calgary in 2024.

A new winter maintenance policy was approved by council earlier this year, which Hewitt said is modernizing the way the city deals with snow.

"We've been a little ahead of our policy for a few years in terms of accessibility, in terms of the speed at which we are clearing roads and so we wanted our policy to reflect that," he said.

The city continues to aim to have major roadways, which it considers "Priority 1" roads, cleared within 18 hours of snowfall ending. These include Calgary's busiest roads such as Crowchild Trail and Macleod Trail, which carry more than 20,000 vehicle trips per day.

In the 18 hours that follow the main roads being cleared, crews will then focus on Priority 2 roads, which include main thoroughfares and transit routes.

Certain sidewalks, windrows, busy crosswalks and wheelchair ramps are also the target of priority snow clearing. However, the city is only responsible for clearing about 10 per cent of sidewalks in the city, the other 90 per cent are the responsibility of Calgary property owners.

Last year, crews targeted some of those Priority 2 and Priority 1 roads simultaneously. It worked last winter so they're bringing it back, Hewitt said.

"We have these smaller trucks [which are more] cost-effective, that can keep those roads moving while we're focusing with our big equipment on the more major roads," he said.

According to a Wednesday forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada, there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries Monday.

Hewitt said it's a good time to prepare your vehicle for the winter by making sure it is equipped with snow tires, as well as bringing along snow brushes and ice scrapers when driving.

He added Calgarians should steer clear of snow plows while they are on the roads. The large trucks will be outfitted with blue lights this year to make them easier to spot in low visibility.

"We just ask that people give them room to work while we're in a snowstorm."

City bylaws have also been updated to include new fines around improper shovelling.

The city said in a release when snow is shovelled from areas like driveways or private walkways into a public space like the road or a bike lane, the person responsible could be forced to pay a fine.