Calgary Transit officer stabbed in arm near CTrain station
CALGARY — A man has been arrested after a stabbing at a Calgary light-rail station that police say injured a transit peace officer.
The Calgary Police Service says it's believed two peace officers approached an unknown man who was seen drinking alcohol in a bus shelter near the Chinook CTrain Station on Friday night.
Police allege the man became combative and produced a knife, and after a brief struggle, one of the peace officers was stabbed in the arm.
The suspect fled, police say, but was taken into custody by the peace officers a short distance away.
The 42-year-old from Calgary has been charged with assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and failing to comply with a release order.
The peace officer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2024.
The Canadian Press