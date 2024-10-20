Calgary Transit officer stabbed in arm near CTrain station

CALGARY — A man has been arrested after a stabbing at a Calgary light-rail station that police say injured a transit peace officer.

The Calgary Police Service says it's believed two peace officers approached an unknown man who was seen drinking alcohol in a bus shelter near the Chinook CTrain Station on Friday night.

Police allege the man became combative and produced a knife, and after a brief struggle, one of the peace officers was stabbed in the arm.

The suspect fled, police say, but was taken into custody by the peace officers a short distance away.

The 42-year-old from Calgary has been charged with assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

The peace officer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press