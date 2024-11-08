Calgary's McMahon Stadium to host the 2026 Grey Cup

Calgary will host the 113th Grey Cup when the CFL championship game is held in 2026, league commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced on Friday.

The game is scheduled to be held at McMahon Stadium on Nov. 15, 2026. A week-long festival featuring parties, entertainment and activities is also planned to be held around the game.

Ambrosie announced the game at McMahon Stadium on Friday alongside Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Calgary Sports and Entertainment president and CEO Robert Hayes, Calgary Stampeders president Jay McNeil and Alberta's minister of tourism and sport Joseph Schow.

The event will mark the sixth time that Calgary has hosted the game, after it was previously played at McMahon in 1975, 1993, 2000, 2009 and 2019.

This year's championship game is scheduled for Nov. 17 at BC Place in Vancouver. The CFL's division finals are set for this weekend with the Toronto Argonauts battling the Montreal Alouettes, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders taking on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The two winners of these games will face off at BC Place a week later.

